Ex-Ravens safety Matt Elam arrested for second time in less than three months

Former Raven safety and first-round draft bust Matt Elam has been arrested for the second time in less than three months.

According to Palm Beach (Fla.) County records, Elam was booked at 8:48 a.m. today at the county's main detention center and charged with grand theft and battery.

He's being held on $4,500 bond.

TMZ Sports reported that he was arrested in Delray Beach, Fla., after getting into a fight with his girlfriend over a cellphone.

Elam was also arrested in late February in Miami and charged with marijuana possession of more than 20 grams, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance and reckless driving.

The 25-year-old is an NFL free agent and his latest legal problem only strengthens the possibility that his career is over. If he returned, he'd be subject to NFL discipline.

A first-round pick out of Florida in 2013, Elam will go down as one of Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome's biggest draft misses.

Elam played in just 41 games with the team over parts of four seasons and didn't start a game after 2014. After his arrest in February, the Ravens said in a statement that Elam was not in their future plans.

