ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay has Ravens selecting wide receiver John Ross

A week into free agency, the Ravens remain in search of a target for quarterback Joe Flacco.

ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay believes they'll find one in the first round of the draft.

In his latest mock draft, published today on ESPN.com, McShay has the Ravens picking University of Washington wide receiver John Ross with the 16th overall selection.

With six weeks left before the draft, Ross is a hot name after he set a record by running a 4.22-second 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.

McShay has Ross as the second receiver coming off the board behind Western Michigan's Corey Davis, who he projects going 10th overall to the Buffalo Bills. McShay has him ahead of Clemson's Mike Williams, who he has landing with the Tennessee Titans with the 18th overall pick.

Ross, Davis and Williams are really the only three receivers who are considered likely first-round picks come April 27.

Ross, who is 5 feet 11 and 188 pounds, certainly would provide a home-run threat for the Ravens. This past season for Washington, he had 81 catches for 1,150 yards and 17 touchdowns, which tied for second in the nation.

He also played cornerback early in his college career and was a prolific return man for the Huskies.

With Steve Smith Sr. having retired and Kamar Aiken immersed in free agency, the Ravens are extremely thin at wide receiver. Their depth chart at the position behind current projected starters Mike Wallace and Breshad Perriman includes Michael Campanaro (River Hill), Chris Moore, Chris Matthews, Keenan Reynolds, Vince Mayle and Kenny Bell.

The top wide receivers left on the free-agent market include former Ravens Aiken and Anquan Boldin, Michael Floyd, Brian Quick, Andrew Hawkins, Victor Cruz, Vincent Jackson and Stevie Johnson.