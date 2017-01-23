Eric Weddle added to Pro Bowl roster, joining four Ravens' teammates

The Ravens felt that Eric Weddle was a glaring omission from the AFC team when the Pro Bowl rosters were announced last month, but the veteran safety will be participating in the game after all.

Weddle, 32, was added to the AFC roster on Monday with New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty unable to play because he’s preparing for the Super Bowl. It will be Weddle’s fourth Pro Bowl appearance.

Despite a strong first season with the Ravens and being graded as the NFL’s top safety by Pro Football Focus, Weddle was initially a second alternate at his position. First alternate Darian Stewart, a former Raven and current Denver Bronco, was added to the AFC team last week when the Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry withdrew.

The Patriots’ victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday in the AFC championship game resulted in McCourty pulling out and Weddle taking his spot.

In his first season with the Ravens after they signed him to a four-year deal last March, Weddle finished third on the team with 89 tackles to go along with four interceptions, 13 passes defended, one forced fumble and one sack.

Thirty-four Ravens have made Pro Bowl teams in the team's history, with Kyle Juszczyk joining the list in 2016. Also in 2016, Marshal Yanda was named to his sixth consecutive Pro Bowl, and kicker Justin Tucker and linebacker C.J. Mosley were named to their second Pro Bowl. Ray Lewis has been named to more Pro Bowl teams than any other Raven, with 13 selections. Jonathan Ogden is No. 2, with 11 selections. Here's the list.

He’ll join four other teammates: fullback Kyle Juszczyk, middle linebacker C.J. Mosley, kicker Justin Tucker and long snapper Morgan Cox on the AFC team for Sunday’s game in Orlando. Right guard Marshal Yanda withdrew from the game because of a shoulder injury.