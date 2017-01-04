Encouraged by first career start, Ravens rookie Patrick Onwuasor knows he can grow

In the first start of his fledgling career, Ravens rookie inside linebacker Patrick Onwuasor finished fourth on defense with six tackles in Sunday’s 27-10 loss at the Cincinnati Bengals in the season finale for both teams.

But Onwuasor – who started because Zachary Orr was placed on injured reserve with a neck injury – acknowledged that he has much to improve on. Specifically, the undrafted free agent admitted that he moved too slowly in identifying gaps to attack and dropping back into coverage.

“Just probably reacting to things quicker,” Onwuasor said when asked what he learned in Sunday’s game. “Me not being there a lot, I felt like I have to react quicker and stuff like that. Come downhill a little faster. Just little things, minor things like footwork and stuff like that. Everything else will fall into place.”

Onwuasor did not make too many obvious gaffes, but he also tended to disappear in the scrum in the middle of the field. Making more of an impact is the next step in his development, but Onwuasor was at least heartened that he felt no trepidation about replacing Orr.

“I wasn’t nervous,” he said. “After the first kickoff, everything has to go out of the way, and I just had to stay focused and be ready to go.”

Onwuasor figures to trail Orr, C.J. Mosley, and Albert McClellan – who can play inside or outside linebacker – on the depth chart next season. But he finished his rookie campaign as the Ravens’ leading tackler on special teams with 11 stops and gained encouragement from the experience he absorbed in his first start.

“It’ll help me a lot,” he said. “I’ve got a lot to grow from. There are a lot of great people in front of me like Zach, C.J. and Bert. I look to them every time and I watch them when I watch film. It will help me grow a lot.”