Ed Reed won't return for second season on Bills' coaching staff

First-year head coach Sean McDermott's Buffalo Bills' staff includes former Ravens' assistants Juan Castillo and Leslie Frazier. It won't, however include former Ravens star safety Ed Reed.

The Bills announced today that Reed, who was hired last January to be Buffalo's assistant defensive backs coach, was one of 14 former Rex Ryan assistants who won't be retained by McDermott.

Dennis Thurman, another former Ravens assistant, was also on that list.

Reed spent 11 of his 12 NFL seasons with the Ravens and established himself as one of the top players in franchise history. He had long expressed an interest in coaching and it was hardly surprising that it was Ryan, his former defensive coordinator with the Ravens, who gave him his first opportunity.

Ryan predicted that Reed would eventually be an NFL head coach.

Ryan was fired by the Bills in December. McDermott, the former Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator, was hired to replace him earlier this month.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh has promoted Chris Hewitt to coach the team's secondary after Frazier left following one season to become the Bills' defensive coordinator. Mike MacDonald will assist Hewitt.