Dennis Pitta says he's not "delusional" about fact that his career is likely over

With owner Steve Bisciotti and coach John Harbaugh looking on, former Ravens tight end Dennis Pitta stopped short of announcing his retirement from the NFL Thursday. However, he certainly appeared to be at peace with the fact that his career is likely over.

“I’ve dislocated my hip three times. Take it for what it is. I’m not delusional,” Pitta said after the Ravens' third and final minicamp practice. “I know and kind of understand what that means. At the same time, I’m just taking it one day at a time and trying to get back healthy. That’s all that really matters.”

Pitta, 31, dislocated and fractured his hip for a third time on June 2 while lunging for a catch at a Ravens organized team activity workout. The Ravens released him with an injury waiver five days later, ending the popular tight end’s seven-year tenure with the team.

Pitta said that he had surgery on his hip just over a week ago. He watched Wednesday’s practice from Bisciotti’s golf cart and he’s gotten around on crutches.

“I haven’t put a lot of thought into what my future holds or what’s going to happen,” he said. “I’m just trying to focus on my rehab at this point, but I feel pretty good. … Surgery went well. Feeling pretty good and hopeful that I can make a full recovery.”

Pitta led the Ravens – and all NFL tight ends last year - with 86 receptions after being sidelined for the entire 2015 season and playing in seven combined games in 2013 and 2014.

One of the heroes of the Ravens Super Bowl run following the 2012 regular season, Pitta caught 224 passes for 2,098 yards and 13 touchdowns in his Ravens career.

“I certainly feel satisfaction when I look back at that year and know all that I overcame and all that I was able to accomplish,” Pitta said. “As a team, we fell short a lot of our goals which was disappointing. But for me personally, I’ll look back on that year and understand it was something special and something that II was able to overcome a lot of adversity.”

Pitta acknowledged that retiring would be easier because of how last season went.

“There would have been a lot of doubt in my mind had I not come back and played last year feeling as good as I did,” he said. “It will be easier to make that decision this time around when that time comes. But like I said, I’m happy and fortunate that I was able to play last year and get another year under my belt.”