Dean Pees defends Timmy Jernigan's late-season play.

One of the more disappointing late-season developments for the Ravens has been the surprising disappearance of Timmy Jernigan. The defensive tackle has gone three consecutive games without a tackle after he was one of the defense’s most impactful players through the season’s first half.

Ravens defensive coordinator Dean Pees defended Jernigan on Thursday, saying his recent lack of splash plays is a result of offenses adjusting to the things that the third-year player was having success with earlier this year.

“He’s playing fine. He’s no different than what he was playing before,” Pees said. “What I’ve really seen is how offenses have picked up some of our games that we did earlier in the year with those inside guys. We were doing some things in there that were different at the beginning of the year, and he was getting some sacks. People have kind of changed a little bit on the way they approach us on defense, and really, have shut that down a little bit inside. It’s not really Timmy’s fault. It’s really more of the design.”

Jernigan has 30 tackles and five sacks in 15 games. Losing some snaps with the emergence of rookie defensive tackle Michael Pierce, Jernigan has gone six straight games without a sack and he has just two sacks over his past 12 games.