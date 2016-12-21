Cornerback Jimmy Smith absent from Ravens practice Wednesday

The Ravens opened their second consecutive week of practice without their top cornerback Wednesday.

Jimmy Smith has not been on a field since spraining his right ankle in the team’s 30-23 loss at the New England Patriots on Dec. 12. Shareece Wright filled in capably in Smith’s absence in Sunday’s 27-26 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. But the defense could certainly use Smith in Sunday’s AFC North showdown at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Rookie outside linebacker Kamalei Correa also was not present during the portion of practice open to the media. He was not reported to have suffered an injury after Sunday’s contest.

Left guard Marshal Yanda is still dealing with an injured left shoulder and was absent, but he might be the beneficiary of a veteran’s day off.

UPDATE: As expected, Smith did not practice because of his injured ankle, and Yanda was given the day off. Correa was absent with what the team described as a thigh injury.

Safety Anthony Levine Sr. was limited because of a toe injury. Rookie guard Alex Lewis participated fully despite a high right ankle sprain.

Pittsburgh practiced without four starters in quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related), tight end Ladarius Green (concussion), right tackle Marcus Gilbert (not injury related) and defensive end Stephon Tuitt (knee).

Former Maryland wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey (foot) participated in Wednesday’s session on a limited basis.