Colts want to interview Eric DeCosta for GM opening, report says

A team expressing interest in interviewing Ravens executive Eric DeCosta for their open general manager opening has become an annual rite of the offseason.

This year is apparently no different. The Indianapolis Colts, who are searching for a replacement for the recently fired Ryan Grigson, have requested permission to interview DeCosta, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated's Monday Morning Quarterback.

DeCosta didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment. The Ravens also don't confirm outside interview requests for their employees.

Colts owner Jim Irsay has assembled an impressive list of candidates that he's seeking to interview. That list reportedly includes Colts interim general manager Jimmy Raye, Kansas City Chiefs director of football operations Chris Ballard, Green Bay Packers director of football operations Eliot Wolf, Seattle Seahawks executives Trent Kirchner and Scott Fitterer, and Minnesota Vikings assistant general manager George Paton.

DeCosta, 45, joined the Ravens in an entry-level position in 1996 and has worked his way up the personnel ranks. He has been general manager Ozzie Newsome's top lieutenant since 2012.

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti has said on several occasions that DeCosta is the heir apparent to Newsome.

DeCosta has turned down several opportunities elsewhere over the years, saying that he's happy staying with the Ravens.

It's unclear how he perceives this latest potential opportunity. However, the Colts' opening is a coveted job. Indianapolis has a franchise quarterback in place with Andrew Luck and the team has a rich tradition and passionate fan base.

DeCosta also has a previous relationship with current Colts head coach Chuck Pagano, a former defensive coordinator with the Ravens.