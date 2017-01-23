Center Jeremy Zuttah becomes latest Raven to be added to Pro Bowl

Light City 2017 to feature Biz Markie and Dirty Dozen Brass Band, new art installations
Jeremy Zuttah's addition to the AFC team means six Ravens will be participating in the Pro Bowl.

Center Jeremy Zuttah is the latest Raven to be added to the Pro Bowl team after another participant in Sunday's AFC championship game dropped out.

Zuttah replaces Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey whose team was beaten by the New England Patriots in Sunday's game to advance to the Super Bowl. Earlier in the day, Eric Weddle was added to the AFC team as a replacement for Patriots safety Devin McCourty.

Meanwhile, middle linebacker C.J. Mosley withdrew from the game with a calf injury. Guard Marshal Yanda previously withdrew because of an injured shoulder.

The Ravens now have five players scheduled to play in Sunday's Pro Bowl. Joining Weddle and Zuttah will be fullback Kyle Juszczyk, kicker Justin Tucker and long snapper Morgan Cox.  

It's the first Pro Bowl honor for Zuttah who started all 16 games for the Ravens in 2016.

