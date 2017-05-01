Breshad Perriman going back to his college number

Members of the Ravens' 2017 draft class will get their new numbers later this week when they report to the team facility for the start of rookie minicamp.

One of the Ravens' returning players is also getting a new number of his own. The team said today that third-year wide receiver Breshad Perriman will switch from No. 18 to No. 11 for the upcoming season.

Eleven is the number Perriman wore in college at Central Florida before the Ravens made him a first-round pick in the 2015 draft.

Kamar Aiken had been wearing No. 11, but he signed a free agent deal with the Indianapolis Colts earlier this offseason.