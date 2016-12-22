Brent Urban joins Jimmy Smith, Kamalei Correa as Ravens players missing Thursday's practice

Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith and rookie outside linebacker Kamalei Correa appeared to miss their second consecutive practice on Thursday, and defensive end Brent Urban is apparently joining them.

Urban was not present during the portion of practice open to the media. He was not listed on the team’s injury report on Wednesday.

Smith (sprained right ankle) and Correa (ribs) did not take part in Wednesday’s session. Outside linebacker Terrell Suggs and center Jeremy Zuttah appear to be getting the day off.

Left guard Marshal Yanda, who was given Wednesday off, returned on Thursday.

UPDATE: The team listed Urban as sitting out Thursday’s practice because of an illness. Smith and Correa sat out their second straight practice because of their aforementioned injuries. Suggs and Zuttah were given the day off.

Wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. joined safety Anthony Levine under the “limited participation” designation. Smith was described as dealing with a thigh injury, while Levine has been bothered by a toe problem.

Yanda and rookie guard Alex Lewis (high right ankle sprain) practiced fully.

Pittsburgh practiced without two starters in tight end Lardarius Green (concussion) and defensive end Stephon Tuitt (knee).

Former Maryland wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey (foot) was limited for the second consecutive day. Starting wide receiver Sammie Coates (hamstring) was added to the Steelers’ injury report as also participating on a limited basis.

A pair of starters in quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and right tackle Marcus Gilbert who did not practice Wednesday for noninjury-related reasons practiced Thursday and were removed from the injury report.