Breaking down nose tackle Brandon Williams' mammoth 5-year deal with Ravens

The Ravens made Brandon Williams the highest paid nose tackle in the league.

The 28-year-old has agreed to a five-year, $52.5 million deal. It includes $27.5 million in guaranteed money ($12.5 million signing bonus), and it surpasses Damon Harrison's 2016 deal with the New York Giants (five years for $46.25 million, $24 million guaranteed) as the biggest for a nose tackle.

In the upcoming 2017 season, Williams will make a base salary of $3.5 million and carry a salary cap hit of $6 million. In 2018, his base salary is $8.5 million with a cap charge of $11 million.

In each of the 2019 and 2020 seasons, Williams will make $9.25 million in base salary and represent a salary cap charge of $11.75 million. The final season of his deal includes a $9.5 million base salary and a $12 million cap charge.

Williams is expected to speak to reporters Monday.