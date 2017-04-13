Breaking down Lardarius Webb's new deal with the Ravens

Safety Lardardius Webb returned to the Ravens this week on a three-year, $5.1 million deal that could be worth as much as $10.3 million if the veteran hits all of his incentives.

Webb's deal includes a $1.2 million signing bonus and base salaries of $900,000 in 2017, $2.15 million in 2018 and $2.05 million in 2019.

His contract also carries an additional $1.4 million in incentives available each year, including $125,000 apiece for a fumble recovery, two sacks, over 20 interception return yards and over 50 punt return yards.

He can earn an additional $200,000 for two interceptions, $300,000 for three interceptions and $400,000 for four interceptions.

There are also playing time incentives tied to qualifiers as part of the deal.

The Ravens plan on using Webb as the top reserve safety to Eric Weddle and Tony Jefferson and as the fifth or sixth defensive back in certain packages.

Webb, who was initially released by the Ravens on March 10, garnered modest interest elsewhere, but he has long been intrigued by retiring as a Raven.