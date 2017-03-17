Breaking down Brandon Carr's new deal with Ravens

Cornerback Brandon Carr's new deal is with the Ravens is a four-year, $24 million pact. However, it essentially amounts to a one-year deal with three team option years.

Carr, who will turn 31 in May, will make $4 million in guaranteed money on a signing bonus. His base salary is $2 million, meaning he'll have a salary cap number of $3 million in 2017. That's an extremely manageable number for a Ravens team that still has several needs to fill.

With the Dallas Cowboys for the past five seasons, Carr will have a base salary of $4.5 million from 2018 to 2020 if the Ravens exercise his options for those years.

He'll get a $1 million roster bonus next year if his option is exercised by the fifth day of the league year. That bonus will rise to $1.5 million in both 2019 and 2020 if the Ravens exercise the option.