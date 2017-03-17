Who is the Maryland judge in the Trump travel ban ruling?
Ravens Insider The latest Baltimore Ravens news, notes and analysis
Sports Ravens Ravens Insider

Breaking down Brandon Carr's new deal with Ravens

Jeff Zrebiec
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun
Brandon Carr's new deal will still leave the Ravens with a bit of salary cap room to do other things.

Cornerback Brandon Carr's new deal is with the Ravens is a four-year, $24 million pact. However, it essentially amounts to a one-year deal with three team option years. 

Carr, who will turn 31 in May, will make $4 million in guaranteed money on a signing bonus. His base salary is $2 million, meaning he'll have a salary cap number of $3 million in 2017. That's an extremely manageable number for a Ravens team that still has several needs to fill. 

With the Dallas Cowboys for the past five seasons, Carr will have a base salary of $4.5 million from 2018 to 2020 if the Ravens exercise his options for those years. 

He'll get a $1 million roster bonus next year if his option is exercised by the fifth day of the league year. That bonus will rise to $1.5 million in both 2019 and 2020 if the Ravens exercise the option.

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2017, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
43°