Breakdown of Dennis Pitta's renegotiated contract with Ravens

Ravens tight end Dennis Pitta took a $2.5 million pay cut in each of the next two seasons to increase his chances of remaining with the team.

According to Pitta's reworked contract, which was agreed to on March 10 but officially signed Monday, he will make a base salary of $2.5 million in 2017 with a roster bonus of $500,000, and a base salary of $3 million in 2018, the final year of his contract. He originally was due to make $5.5 million in 2017 and 2018 before the Ravens, who are tight against the salary cap, asked him to take a pay cut.

Pitta agreed to a $4 million pay cut last offseason to remain with the team and attempt his second comeback. He wound up making $3 million of it back in incentives.

Pitta, who led the Ravens and all NFL tight ends with 86 receptions after he missed the entire 2015 season, did not get any additional years added to his contract as part of the deal. He's scheduled to be a free agent after the 2018 season.

In reworking Pitta's deal, the Ravens opened up $2.5 million in salary cap space. His original cap number was $7.7 million, but it was reduced over the next two seasons to $5.2 million. Per NFLPA records, the Ravens currently have a little more than $7 million in cap space.

Pitta's new deal also includes injury waivers over the next two seasons to protect the Ravens. Pitta has twice fractured and dislocated his right hip, and played in seven total games from 2013 to 2015. He did play in all 16 games last year.

Pitta's return increases the decisions the team will have to make at the tight end position. The Ravens have six tight ends currently on their roster: Pitta, Benjamin Watson, Crockett Gillmore, Maxx Williams, Nick Boyle and Darren Waller.