Brandon Marshall signs with Giants, leaving one less wide receiver option for Ravens

As it becomes even more likely that their top free agents could be headed out of town, the Ravens also saw a potential addition find a new home Wednesday morning.

As first reported by Newsday, veteran free-agent wide receiver Brandon Marshall will sign today with the New York Giants after his release last week from the New York Jets. Marshall reportedly has agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal.

Marshall was seen as a good fit for the Ravens, who are looking to add a possession receiver this offseason to pair with deep threats Mike Wallace and Breshad Perriman. Former Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. spoke to Marshall last week and acknowledged that the two had talked about Smith's experience with the Ravens among other things.

The Ravens were at least looking into the possibility of signing Marshall, but it isn't clear whether they made a serious bid for the 32-year-old receiver.

There are still plenty of other wide receiver options on the free-agent market, even if the Ravens are priced out on the top guys, like Alshon Jeffery, Kenny Stills and DeSean Jackson.

Pierre Garcon, Terrelle Pryor and Kenny Britt are all expected to hit the open market Thursday, and the Ravens are also known to be intrigued by a reunion with Torrey Smith, who was released by the San Francisco 49ers earlier this week.

Meanwhile, several of the Ravens' top free agents are getting closer to finding new homes. According to ESPN, the Buffalo Bills are strong favorites to sign fullback Kyle Juszczyk. The Ravens met with Juszczyk's agent last week, but the two sides were significantly apart in the negotiations. It appears the Ravens consider Juszczyk, who made the Pro Bowl last season, more of a luxury than a necessity.

Starting right tackle Rick Wagner is also receiving a ton of interest and will likely pick a new team very early in the free-agent process. The Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions are among the favorites to land him. The Ravens wanted to retain Wagner, but it doesn't appear that they are willing to offer him top right tackle money, which is what Wagner is going to get on the open market.

As for nose tackle Brandon Williams, the Ravens' free agent priority, he's expected to exceed the five-year, $46.25 million deal that run stuffer Damon Harrison got from the Giants last year. The Ravens would like him back and Williams has said that he wants to stay, but his price tag could make that difficult.