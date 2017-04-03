As baseball begins, NFL schedule moves closer to reveal

As the Orioles get their 2017 season underway this afternoon against the Toronto Blue Jays at Camden Yards, the Ravens inch closer toward finding out their schedule for the upcoming campaign.

The NFL traditionally reveals its regular-season schedule in mid- to late April during a prime-time television special. Last year, the schedule came out on April 14. In 2015, it was revealed on April 21.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the NFL is "aiming" to put out the 2017 schedule between April 17 to April 21. The Ravens will also start their offseason workout program that week.

This much we do know about the Ravens' schedule: They'll be playing the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept.24 in Week Three at Wembley Stadium in London. And they won't be traveling to London by cruise ship, despite an April Fools' joke indicating they would and fooling many of their fans.

Other than that, their eight home contests will be against the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins.

Their seven road contests in addition to the Jaguars' tilt in London are versus the Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Oakland Raiders and Tennessee Titans.

You won't have to wait much longer to find out when those games will take place. And let's hope the Ravens won't again have to close the regular season in Cincinnati, which they've done five of the last six years.