Archived coverage previewing the 2018 NFL draft

As NFL draft nears, Pasadena native Ezekiel Turner hopes his days of being overlooked are over
Turner wasn't recruited out of Glen Burnie High, but he made sure that he got on the radar of top college programs.
Ravens news, notes and opinions on possibly drafting Lamar Jackson, schedule release, wideouts
The Ravens clearly are intrigued enough by Lamar Jackson to bring in the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback in for a pre-draft visit. But that doesn't mean they are taking him with the 16th overall pick.
Ravens position-by-position draft preview
Looking ahead at how the Ravens could tackle each position in the NFL draft, which runs from April 26-28.
As NFL draft approaches, Ravens near a potential crossroads at quarterback
With Joe Flacco going into what could be his last season as the Ravens' franchise quarterback, the team might use a high draft pick on the sport's most important position for the first time in a decade.
Former NFL players try to settle the debate: 'Who is the best wide receiver in the draft?'
With the Ravens selecting at No. 16 in the first round and having a critical need at wide receiver, former NFL players on the league's website debated the issue of who is the best available wide receiver in the draft. The answers were fairly predictable.
Ravens news, notes and opinions on interest in receiver Eric Decker, RGIII and draft trades
There isn't a whole lot left on a free-agent wide receiver market that the Ravens have been extremely active with, but Eric Decker does have some qualities the Ravens lack.
Ravens news, notes and opinions on offensive line, more wideout talk, another tight end option
James Hurst sits atop the Ravens right tackle depth chart, but that doesn't mean he'll be there in early September.
Ravens news, notes and opinions on free agency, Allen Hurns, offensive line, Derwin James
The Ravens have a little more than $11 million of salary cap space remaining, but that's not a whole lot when you consider they'll need to pay draft picks and carry money over into the season.
Ravens news, notes and opinions on first-round options, Waller's status, free agency
The Ravens will have plenty of directions they can go with the 16th overall pick.
