Upbeat Ravens cornerback Tavon Young says his recovery from a torn ACL has already started

Ravens cornerback Tavon Young walked onto the field at Lardarius Webb’s charity softball game Sunday at Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen with only a slight limp. The only evidence that he recently suffered a significant knee injury was the bulky brace on his left knee.

Young said he’ll likely have surgery within the next week but that his recovery from a likely season-ending torn ACL has already started mentally.

“I got over it by the first day it happened,” said Young, who hurt his knee returning an interception during an organized team activity workout June 1. There was no contact on the play. “I just got to look forward. God does things. He gives his toughest battles to his toughest soldiers. I look at it as a blessing.”

Young, a fourth-round pick in 2016, had a strong rookie season, starting 11 games and finishing with 50 tackles, two interceptions, eight passes defended and a fumble recovery. He was expected to be the No.3 corner this year in a revamped secondary with Jimmy Smith, Brandon Carr and first-round pick Marlon Humphrey playing on the outside. However, his injury has already challenged the team’s secondary depth.

“Everything has been supportive — all the coaches, the players, the people that work around the building,” Young said. “ thank everybody for that, the fans. It’s all love. I appreciate it.”

Young said he hasn’t been given a timetable for his return to the field, but said he plans on being “bigger, faster and stronger.” Webb, who has returned from torn ACLs on two occasions, said he plans to help Young in his recovery.

“With me being through that two times, being through ups and downs, I can help him get through this and he’ll come back and be that great corner that we saw last year,” Webb said.