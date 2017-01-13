After flurry of activity, Ravens coach John Harbaugh's staff has three openings

When Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced early last week that his three primary coordinators would return for the 2017 season, it fueled the perception that the team’s coaching staff would undergo few changes.

The past 10 days have revealed otherwise.

First came the news last week that assistant offensive line back Todd Washington and strength and conditioning coach Bob Rogucki would not return. On Thursday, the Ravens hired former San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Greg Roman as a senior offensive assistant and tight ends coach. Richard Angulo was moved from tight ends coach to assistant offensive line coach, replacing Washington.

While Roman’s coming, offensive line coach Juan Castillo is going. Two industry sources said he could land as the offensive line coach on new Bills head coach Sean McDermott’s staff. Even later in the day, Ravens secondary coach Leslie Frazier agreed to become McDermott’s new defensive coordinator.

The Ravens already were looking to add a quarterbacks coach, a position that opened during the 2016 season when Marty Mornhinweg was promoted from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator after Marc Trestman’s firing.

Now, with the departures of Castillo and Frazier, the Ravens not only are looking for a quarterbacks coach, but they also are in the market for an offensive line and secondary coach.

The Ravens had one of the biggest staffs in the NFL and it’s possible that they’ll fill one or two of the openings internally. Rick Dennison, the Ravens quarterbacks coach in 2014, would certainly fit for either the offensive line or quarterbacks coach role.

But it goes without saying that there will be more juggling in the days ahead. Several coaching staffs are still forming around the league and the San Francisco 49ers still haven’t hired a head coach. The Ravens could still lose another coach or two to a promotion elsewhere.

So much for the narrative of no coaching staff changes.