A preliminary look at the Ravens undrafted free agent class

Just seconds after the conclusion of the NFL draft early Saturday evening, the undrafted free agent signings started rolling in. By my count, the Ravens’ roster stands at 73 after their seven-man draft class, meaning they have room to sign up to 17 undrafted free agents.

Some of those names are below, but first a word of caution: None of these deals are final until players take physicals and sign contracts later this week ahead of the Ravens' rookie minicamp.

Often, the final class of rookie free agents looks significantly different than the initial reports because players and teams change their minds, players fail physicals or the level of commitment the team makes to a player is mischaracterized. Some players are invited to try out for the team at the minicamp, rather than being officially signed.

So below is a very unofficial list (source is in parentheses):

Quincy Adeboyejo, WR, Mississippi: The 6-foot-3, 195-pound wide receiver had 106 career receptions and 11 touchdowns for the Rebels. He scored seven touchdowns as a junior in 2015. (Mississippi football program)

Kenny Allen, P, Michigan: He was the All-Big 10 second-team punter and earned honorable mention as a place kicker following the 2016 season. He averaged 43.3 yards per punt and made 19-of-23 field goals. (Allen’s Twitter feed)

C.J. Board, WR/KR, Tennessee Chattanooga: A 6-foot-2 and 180-pound wide receiver, he made 47 career starts and had 146 catches for 2,032 yards and 10 touchdowns. He’s sixth in school history in receptions. (Chattanooga Times Free Press)

Bam Bradley, LB, Pittsburgh: He had 29 tackles, 5 ½ tackles for loss and one sack while playing in 11 games (two starts) for the Panthers in 2016. (Bradley’s Twitter feed)

Caption Meet Ravens draft pick, Tim Williams The Baltimore Ravens third-round pick (78th Overall) Tim Williams talks about joining the Ravens. Williams is 6 feet 3 and 245 pounds linebacker, he received second-team All-America honors from AP and Sports Illustrated. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video) The Baltimore Ravens third-round pick (78th Overall) Tim Williams talks about joining the Ravens. Williams is 6 feet 3 and 245 pounds linebacker, he received second-team All-America honors from AP and Sports Illustrated. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video) Caption Mike Preston grades the Ravens 2017 draft Sports columnist Mike Preston grades the Baltimore Ravens 2017 draft picks. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Sports columnist Mike Preston grades the Baltimore Ravens 2017 draft picks. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

Omarius Bryant, DE, Western Kentucky: The 6-foot-3, 310-pound interior defensive lineman had 4 ½ sacks and 13 tackles for losses in two seasons with the Hilltoppers. (Western Kentucky football program)

Daniel Henry, S, New Mexico: In his second season as a starter, the San Diego native had 65 tackles, six passes defended and forced two fumbles. (Henry’s Twitter feed)

Brandon Kublanow, OL, Georgia: He has experience playing both center and guard, and he started the final 39 games of his college career. (Athens Banner-Herald)

Taquan Mizzell, RB, Virginia: At 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, the highly-productive college player profiles as a third-down back. He had 2,068 rushing yards, 1,560 receiving yards and 19 total touchdowns over four seasons for the Cavaliers. He also returned kicks. (Virginia football program)

Ricky Ortiz, FB/TE, Oklahoma State: Ortiz was a jack-of-all-trades for the Beavers, playing fullback, tight end, H-Back and even some linebacker. He’ll probably get his shot at fullback for the Ravens. (Oklahoma State TE coach Brian Wozniak’s Twitter feed)

Tim Patrick, WR, Utah: Injuries plagued the 6-foot-5 and 210-pound receiver throughout his college career. However, he has a lot of ability and physical tools. He had 45 catches for 711 yards and five touchdowns in 2017. (SB Nation)

Donald Payne, S/ILB, Stetson: A three-time Pioneer League Defensive player of the year, Payne had 538 tackles, 14 sacks and nine interceptions in his college career. (The Daytona Beach News-Journal)

Bobby Puyol, K, Connecticut: A Florida native, Puyol made 13-of-18 field-goal attempts and all 19 of his extra point tries for the Huskies this past season. (Connecticut Athletic Dept.)

Pat Ricard, DL, Maine: The 6-foot-3 and 285-pound defensive lineman had 12 ½ sacks in his final two seasons at Maine and 18 in his four-year college career. (Maine football Program)

Maurquice Shakir, OL, Middle Tennessee State: The 6-foot-4, 308-pound tackle was an All-Conference USA honorable mention selection following the 2016 campaign. (MTS coach Rich Stockstill’s Twitter feed).

Zach Terrell, QB, Western Michigan: He threw for 3,533 yards and 33 touchdowns last season , leading the Broncos to a Mid-American Conference championship. His backup at Western Michigan was Tom Flacco, the brother of the Ravens starter. (agent Michael Perrett)

Tim White, WR/KR, Arizona State: The speedy wideout had 113 career catches for 1,346 yards and 10 touchdowns in two seasons for the Sun Devils. At 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds, he’s dangerous in the slot. He’s also a track athlete. (Arizona Republic)

Andrew Wylie, OL, Eastern Michigan: The 6-foot-6, 311-pound lineman was a three-year starter for the Eagles. (Eastern Michigan Athletic Dept.)