A position-by-position look at where Ravens rank by salary cap hit

This is the time of year when you hear plenty about salary cap numbers. Well, it never hurts to have some context to go with those numbers.

Below is a look at where Ravens rank at their respective positions in terms of their salary cap numbers for 2017:

(Contract information provided by www.overthecap.com)

Quarterback

Joe Flacco, $24.55 million

Where Flacco ranks: 2nd

Player of interest ahead of Flacco: Tony Romo (Dallas Cowboys), $24.7 million

Player of interest behind Flacco: Tom Brady (New England Patriots), $14 million. Brady ranks 22nd among QBs.

Running back

Lorenzo Taliaferro, $765,146; Buck Allen, $733,618; Kenneth Dixon, $635,848; (Terrance West is a restricted free agent).

Where Taliaferro ranks: 46th

Player of interest ahead of Ravens backs: Adrian Peterson (Minnesota Vikings), $18 million

Player of interest behind Ravens backs: Jordan Howard (Chicago Bears), $602,006

Wide receiver

Mike Wallace, $8 million

Where Wallace ranks: 19th

Player of interest ahead of Wallace: Torrey Smith (San Francisco 49ers), $9.475 million

Player of interest behind Wallace: Brandon Marshall (New York Jets), $7.5 million

Tight end

Dennis Pitta, $7.7 million

Where Pitta ranks: 6th

Player of interest ahead of Pitta: Jason Witten (Cowboys), $12.3 million

Player of interest behind Pitta: Rob Gronkowski (Patriots), $6.75 million

Offensive tackle

Ronnie Stanley, $4.65 million; Right tackle Rick Wagner is a free agent

Where Stanley ranks among all offensive tackles: 36th

Player of interest ahead of Stanley: Michael Oher (Carolina Panthers), $5.5 million

Player of interest behind Stanley: Taylor Lewan (Tennessee Titans), $3.65 million

Offensive guard

Right guard Marshal Yanda, $9.125 million; Left guard Alex Lewis, $662.974

Where Yanda ranks among all offensive guards: 4th

Player of interest ahead of Yanda: Kelechi Osemele (Oakland Raiders), $13.5 million

Player of interest behind Yanda: Kyle Long (Chicago Bears), $8 million

Center

Jeremy Zuttah, $4.6 million

Where Zuttah ranks: 11th

Player of interest ahead of Zuttah: Maurkice Pouncey (Pittsburgh Steelers), $11.05 million

Player of interest behind Zuttah: Russell Bodine (Cincinnati Bengals), $1.95 million

Outside linebacker/Edge rusher

Elvis Dumervil, $8.375 million; Terrell Suggs, $6.95 million

Where that ranks: Dumervil is 16th; Suggs is 25th

Player of interest ahead of Dumervil/Suggs: Von Miller (Denver Broncos), $20 million

Player of interest behind Dumervil/Suggs: Whitney Mercilus (Houston Texans), $6.018 million