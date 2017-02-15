Read today's eNewspaper
Ravens Insider The latest Baltimore Ravens news, notes and analysis
Sports Ravens Ravens Insider

A position-by-position look at where Ravens rank by salary cap hit

Jeff Zrebiec
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun
The Ravens aren't spending very much at running back or along the defensive line but that could change.

This is the time of year when you hear plenty about salary cap numbers. Well, it never hurts to have some context to go with those numbers.

Below is a look at where Ravens rank at their respective positions in terms of their salary cap numbers for 2017:

(Contract information provided by www.overthecap.com)

Quarterback

Joe Flacco, $24.55 million

Where Flacco ranks: 2nd

Player of interest ahead of Flacco: Tony Romo (Dallas Cowboys), $24.7 million

Player of interest behind Flacco: Tom Brady (New England Patriots), $14 million. Brady ranks 22nd among QBs.

Running back

Lorenzo Taliaferro, $765,146; Buck Allen,  $733,618; Kenneth Dixon, $635,848; (Terrance West is a restricted free agent).  

Where Taliaferro ranks: 46th

Player of interest ahead of Ravens backs: Adrian Peterson (Minnesota Vikings), $18 million

Player of interest behind Ravens backs: Jordan Howard (Chicago Bears), $602,006

Wide receiver

Mike Wallace, $8 million

Where Wallace ranks: 19th

Player of interest ahead of Wallace: Torrey Smith (San Francisco 49ers), $9.475 million

Player of interest behind Wallace: Brandon Marshall (New York Jets), $7.5 million

Tight end

Dennis Pitta, $7.7 million

Where Pitta ranks: 6th

Player of interest ahead of Pitta: Jason Witten (Cowboys), $12.3 million

Player of interest behind Pitta: Rob Gronkowski (Patriots), $6.75 million

Offensive tackle

Ronnie Stanley, $4.65 million; Right tackle Rick Wagner is a free agent

Where Stanley ranks among all offensive tackles: 36th

Player of interest ahead of Stanley: Michael Oher (Carolina Panthers), $5.5 million

Player of interest behind Stanley: Taylor Lewan (Tennessee Titans), $3.65 million

Offensive guard

Right guard Marshal Yanda, $9.125 million; Left guard Alex Lewis, $662.974

Where Yanda ranks among all offensive guards: 4th

Player of interest ahead of Yanda: Kelechi Osemele (Oakland Raiders), $13.5 million

Player of interest behind Yanda: Kyle Long (Chicago Bears), $8 million

Center

Jeremy Zuttah, $4.6 million

Where Zuttah ranks: 11th

Player of interest ahead of Zuttah: Maurkice Pouncey (Pittsburgh Steelers), $11.05 million

Player of interest behind Zuttah: Russell Bodine (Cincinnati Bengals), $1.95 million

Outside linebacker/Edge rusher

Elvis Dumervil, $8.375 million; Terrell Suggs, $6.95 million

Where that ranks: Dumervil is 16th; Suggs is 25th

Player of interest ahead of Dumervil/Suggs: Von Miller (Denver Broncos), $20 million

Player of interest behind Dumervil/Suggs: Whitney Mercilus (Houston Texans), $6.018 million

Interior defensive lineman

Timmy Jernigan, $1.394 million. Brandon Williams and Lawrence Guy are both free agents

Where Jernigan ranks: 68th

Player of interest ahead of Jernigan: Damon Harrison (New York Giants), $10.6 million

Player of interest behind Jernigan: Grady Jarrett (Atlanta Falcons), $676,963               

Inside linebacker

C.J. Mosley, $2.796 million

Where Mosley ranks: 19th

Player of interest ahead of Mosley: Ryan Shazier (Steelers), $3,025 million

Player of interest behind Mosley: Eric Kendricks (Vikings), $1.4 million

Cornerback

Jimmy Smith, $12.6 million; Shareece Wright, $5.33 million; Kyle Arrington, $2.76 million

Where Smith ranks: 7th

Player of interest ahead of Smith: Richard Sherman (Seattle Seahawks), $13.63 million

Player of interest behind Smith: Aqib Talib (Denver Broncos), $12 million

Safety

Lardarius Webb, $7.5 million; Eric Weddle, $5.75 million; Kendrick Lewis, $2.226 million

Where Webb/Weddle rank: Webb is 10th; Weddle is 22nd.

Player of interest ahead of Webb/Weddle: Tyrann Mathieu (Arizona Cardinals), $8.1 million

Player of interest behind Webb/Weddle: Corey Graham (Buffalo Bills), $5.65 million

Kicker

Justin Tucker, $4.3 million

Where Tucker ranks: 4th

Player of interest ahead of Tucker: Stephen Gostkowski (Patriots), $4.5 million

Player of interest behind Tucker: Dan Bailey (Cowboys), $4 million

Punter

Sam Koch, $3.1 million

Where Koch ranks: 8th

Player of interest ahead of Koch: Dustin Colquitt (Kansas City Chiefs), $4.9 million

Player of interest behind Koch: Johnny Hekker (Los Angeles Rams), $2.595 million

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2017, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
30°