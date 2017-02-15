A position-by-position look at where Ravens rank by salary cap hit

This is the time of year when you hear plenty about salary cap numbers. Well, it never hurts to have some context to go with those numbers.
Below is a look at where Ravens rank at their respective positions in terms of their salary cap numbers for 2017:
(Contract information provided by www.overthecap.com)
Quarterback
Joe Flacco, $24.55 million
Where Flacco ranks: 2nd
Player of interest ahead of Flacco: Tony Romo (Dallas Cowboys), $24.7 million
Player of interest behind Flacco: Tom Brady (New England Patriots), $14 million. Brady ranks 22nd among QBs.
Running back
Lorenzo Taliaferro, $765,146; Buck Allen, $733,618; Kenneth Dixon, $635,848; (Terrance West is a restricted free agent).
Where Taliaferro ranks: 46th
Player of interest ahead of Ravens backs: Adrian Peterson (Minnesota Vikings), $18 million
Player of interest behind Ravens backs: Jordan Howard (Chicago Bears), $602,006
Wide receiver
Mike Wallace, $8 million
Where Wallace ranks: 19th
Player of interest ahead of Wallace: Torrey Smith (San Francisco 49ers), $9.475 million
Player of interest behind Wallace: Brandon Marshall (New York Jets), $7.5 million
Tight end
Dennis Pitta, $7.7 million
Where Pitta ranks: 6th
Player of interest ahead of Pitta: Jason Witten (Cowboys), $12.3 million
Player of interest behind Pitta: Rob Gronkowski (Patriots), $6.75 million
Offensive tackle
Ronnie Stanley, $4.65 million; Right tackle Rick Wagner is a free agent
Where Stanley ranks among all offensive tackles: 36th
Player of interest ahead of Stanley: Michael Oher (Carolina Panthers), $5.5 million
Player of interest behind Stanley: Taylor Lewan (Tennessee Titans), $3.65 million
Offensive guard
Right guard Marshal Yanda, $9.125 million; Left guard Alex Lewis, $662.974
Where Yanda ranks among all offensive guards: 4th
Player of interest ahead of Yanda: Kelechi Osemele (Oakland Raiders), $13.5 million
Player of interest behind Yanda: Kyle Long (Chicago Bears), $8 million
Center
Jeremy Zuttah, $4.6 million
Where Zuttah ranks: 11th
Player of interest ahead of Zuttah: Maurkice Pouncey (Pittsburgh Steelers), $11.05 million
Player of interest behind Zuttah: Russell Bodine (Cincinnati Bengals), $1.95 million
Outside linebacker/Edge rusher
Elvis Dumervil, $8.375 million; Terrell Suggs, $6.95 million
Where that ranks: Dumervil is 16th; Suggs is 25th
Player of interest ahead of Dumervil/Suggs: Von Miller (Denver Broncos), $20 million
Player of interest behind Dumervil/Suggs: Whitney Mercilus (Houston Texans), $6.018 million
Interior defensive lineman
Timmy Jernigan, $1.394 million. Brandon Williams and Lawrence Guy are both free agents
Where Jernigan ranks: 68th
Player of interest ahead of Jernigan: Damon Harrison (New York Giants), $10.6 million
Player of interest behind Jernigan: Grady Jarrett (Atlanta Falcons), $676,963
Inside linebacker
C.J. Mosley, $2.796 million
Where Mosley ranks: 19th
Player of interest ahead of Mosley: Ryan Shazier (Steelers), $3,025 million
Player of interest behind Mosley: Eric Kendricks (Vikings), $1.4 million
Cornerback
Jimmy Smith, $12.6 million; Shareece Wright, $5.33 million; Kyle Arrington, $2.76 million
Where Smith ranks: 7th
Player of interest ahead of Smith: Richard Sherman (Seattle Seahawks), $13.63 million
Player of interest behind Smith: Aqib Talib (Denver Broncos), $12 million
Safety
Lardarius Webb, $7.5 million; Eric Weddle, $5.75 million; Kendrick Lewis, $2.226 million
Where Webb/Weddle rank: Webb is 10th; Weddle is 22nd.
Player of interest ahead of Webb/Weddle: Tyrann Mathieu (Arizona Cardinals), $8.1 million
Player of interest behind Webb/Weddle: Corey Graham (Buffalo Bills), $5.65 million
Kicker
Justin Tucker, $4.3 million
Where Tucker ranks: 4th
Player of interest ahead of Tucker: Stephen Gostkowski (Patriots), $4.5 million
Player of interest behind Tucker: Dan Bailey (Cowboys), $4 million
Punter
Sam Koch, $3.1 million
Where Koch ranks: 8th
Player of interest ahead of Koch: Dustin Colquitt (Kansas City Chiefs), $4.9 million
Player of interest behind Koch: Johnny Hekker (Los Angeles Rams), $2.595 million