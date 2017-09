Baltimore Sun photo by Lloyd Fox

The Ravens still fancied themselves contenders with a 4-3 record heading into this nationally televised showdown in Pittsburgh. But thoughts of the playoffs evaporated as they managed just 104 yards and turned the ball over four times. This was the second of nine straight losses that ultimately cost coach Brian Billick his job. Pictured above, Steelers linebacker Larry Foote pursues Ravens running back Willis McGahee.

The Ravens still fancied themselves contenders with a 4-3 record heading into this nationally televised showdown in Pittsburgh. But thoughts of the playoffs evaporated as they managed just 104 yards and turned the ball over four times. This was the second of nine straight losses that ultimately cost coach Brian Billick his job. Pictured above, Steelers linebacker Larry Foote pursues Ravens running back Willis McGahee. (Baltimore Sun photo by Lloyd Fox)