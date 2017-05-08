Mike Preston: Just a serviceable Ravens offense is all we're asking for

The Ravens have about four months to make their offense serviceable.

It isn't going to be prolific and it won't be exciting, but the powers to be over at The Castle have to make it functional and usable. It has to be adequate. That's probably the best it's going to get in 2017.

While general manager Ozzie Newsome has talked about adding more parts and players to his roster for the upcoming season there isn't a lot to build with out on the free-agent market. And there aren't many blockbuster trades in the NFL these days. So if the Ravens sign two veterans like center Nick Mangold and receiver Anquan Boldin, that makes the offense close to serviceable again.

It's easy to see where the Ravens are headed and it's back to their defensive roots. There are no complaints here. After years of a repeated failure in pass rush and poor coverage in the secondary, the Ravens have put the emphasis on a dominating defense again. They've given defensive coordinator Dean Pees more ammunition than offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg.

Some Ravens fans were disappointed that the team didn't select Alabama tight end O. J. Howard with the No. 16 overall pick instead of Crimson Tide cornerback Marlon Humphrey, but the Ravens have a better history of selecting defensive players than offensive ones.

The Humphrey selection was a much needed one and so was the addition of outside linebackers Tyus Bowser of Houston and Tim Williams from Alabama. Overall, that's what most Baltimore fans want because this city has prided itself on strong defense.

But now Newsome and coach John Harbaugh have to balance the other side of the ball. It won't be nearly as easy as receiver Mike Wallace and quarterback Joe Flacco suggested about a week ago when they said the Ravens didn't need any more weapons.

Huh?

Maybe it was so bad at times last year that they have decided to block it out.

It needs to be pointed out that Wallace had become disgruntled at the end of last season because he wasn't targeted enough and fellow receiver Kamar Aiken, now with the Indianapolis Colts, felt the same way.

Second-year receiver Breshad Perriman was inconsistent catching the ball, tight end Dennis Pitta averaged just 8.5 yards a catch and the team's top receiver, Steve Smith, has retired.

Oh, the Ravens need weapons. They need a lot of things. They need a center and a right offensive tackle. Forget all this talk about rookie Jermaine Eluemunor out of Texas A&M battling for a starting position. He was a fifth-round pick, folks.

He has as much of a chance as starting as Ray Rice returning to the NFL. They could move rookie Nico Siragusa to left guard and insert second-year player Alex Lewis at right tackle, but that's not a good situation, either. And combined with right guard Marshal Yanda's recurring shoulders problems it's hard to have confidence in this group.

The Ravens have several viable candidates to start at running back but the best, Kenneth Dixon, has been suspended for the first four games for failing the league's substance abuse policy. All are all solid runners but basically one cut, downhill types.

"They are just a bunch of guys, nothing special," former Ravens offensive lineman Wally Williams said.

The Ravens wanted to add a change of pace running back during the offseason and signed veteran Danny Woodhead. He'll give the Ravens a spark as a receiver out of the backfield, but Pittsburgh's Mike Tomlin and Cincinnati's Marvin Lewis certainly aren't staying up at night worrying about Woodhead.

There are just so many pieces still missing in this offensive puzzle, too many needed to be found in such little time. In all honesty, it's been that way since Rice and receiver Torrey Smith left following the 2013 season. The Ravens were fortunate to sign Gary Kubiak as the offensive coordinator in 2014 and he produced one of the league's top running games with Justin Forsett.

But there has been no magic on offense since Kubiak left and 2017 could be the worst since his departure. The Ravens brought in assistant Greg Roman to beef up the running game but there isn't a lot of material to work with.

That's why the expectations aren't too high for the offense in 2017. Bring on the defense and root for the young guys like Williams, Bowser, Humphrey and defensive linemen Chris Wormley, Willie Henry and linebackers Za'Darius Smith and Matthew Judon. They've got to mature quickly and help carry this team.

And then just hope the offense is serviceable.

