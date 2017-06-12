Fundamentals a hot topic at Play Like a Raven clinic

Hannah Gardner is a flag football quarterback by trade, but she may have found inspiration to play some defense in the future.

At a youth football clinic run by the Baltimore Ravens, Gardner, 12, said her favorite part was getting to run a drill where campers took turns hitting a volunteer coach serving as a tackling dummy — with proper technique, of course.

Gardner was one of about 220 attendees, ages 5 to 15, who participated in the Play Like a Raven football clinic at Annapolis High School Monday.

The camp, presented by Under Armour, gave attendees an opportunity to run football drills with trained coaches for almost three hours. Former Ravens linebackers Jarret Johnson and Adalius Thomas served as coaches for some drills. Both believe strongly in the importance of teaching fundamentals to football players at an early age.

"Raw talent only takes you so far, but fundamentals can always improve you, no matter where you are," Thomas said. "It's important for them to understand the work ethic, the hard work and consistency that it takes, and the dedication it takes to really be good."

Young players work out at the Play Like a Raven Football Clinic at Annapolis High School.

"In my opinion, the fundamentals are kind of what is going away with the spread offense becoming so prominent now," Johnson said. "Everything has become more about the number of plays you can run and the speed at which you can run them."

This marks the fourth year of the Ravens' clinic and its first year at Annapolis. Adam Rudel, the Ravens' coordinator of marketing and football outreach, said the organization knew there was "big interest" in youth football in the Annapolis area.

"We're looking to grow the game of football in our market. By going to these markets we want to bring the Ravens to the community," Rudel said.

The camp was divided into the "rookies group" and the "veterans group" depending on previous playing experience. The rookies stayed on the football field and got a taste of a little of every position, and the veterans moved to the soccer field to run position-specific drills--one section on offense and one on defense.

The veterans concluded with one-on-one receiving drills and an obstacle course for the linemen, while the rookie group held small games of flag football across their field.

The receiving exercise is where quarterback Jaeger Franz of Annapolis got to shine. Franz, 10, was one of the shorter quarterbacks, but stood out with his beach blonde hair and accurate spirals. The lefty earned the nickname "Left Twix" from one of the more excited nearby coaches as he kept completing passes.

At his second Ravens youth camp, Franz said he learned a lot.

"I learned new routes [for receivers]," he said. "Earlier I only knew a few routes, but today I learned more."

"Most people should come to this camp," Franz added.

Tom LaNeve, the Ravens' head youth clinician, led the campers with a booming voice and a sincere enthusiasm for teaching the game. He reiterated to the kids that to "play like a Raven means it's about the team, the team, the team."

Also present were many Annapolis High School football players volunteering their time as coaches, including rising seniors Makai Carter and Dayshawn Womack, who helped kids with footwork technique.

"[Fundamentals] help you in the long run, as you grow," Womack said.

Both Panthers were also happy to have met Johnson and Thomas.

"It was a real good experience, having guys from the NFL [here]," Womack said, with Carter adding, "They're people that we look up to."

The campers' families got to meet Ravens mascot Poe and some of their cheerleaders, get autographs from Johnson and Thomas and try out an inflatable obstacle course and other activities around the field.

The week of clinics around the state continues Tuesday at Urbana High School in Ijamsville, where Johnson and Thomas will also volunteer. Jamal Lewis and Brad Jackson will be the alumni appearing Wednesday at Meadowood Regional Park in Lutherville-Timonium and Thursday at Queen Anne's County High School in Centreville.