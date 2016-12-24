Ray Lewis: Pro Bowl is 'highest honor' NFL peers can bestow

The words practically strutted out of Ray Lewis' mouth, the way he used to when entering the stadium before Baltimore Ravens games.

Lewis, a two-time Super Bowl champion, has been retired for four years, but his love of football remains in its prime.

So it was not surprising when Lewis, a Lakeland native who sons played high-school football in Central Florida, became animated when asked about the NFL's decision to bring the Pro Bowl to Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Jan. 29. It struck close to home.

"I can only imagine the barbecues and everything that will be going on during that week,'' said Lewis, a former linebacker. "I mean, people barbecuing every day. They're going on fish fries and everything, man. Like, we're country folk. We get excited for stuff like this.''

A 12-time Pro Bowler, Lewis, 41, recently spoke to the Orlando Sentinel.

Question: How did you approach the Pro Bowl as a player?

Answer: "It was one of the highest honors outside of going to the Super Bowl. I'll never forget it in 1997, when I made my first Pro Bowl. I am like, 'Wait a minute. Wow. I'm switching out positions with Junior Seau. I watched him growing up.'

"Your respect of who you are and how you are remembered will come from your peers. That's what I've always looked at the Pro Bowl as being. It's the highest honor that the men that you go against can give you. Yeah, awesome honor.''

Q: Do players today respect the Pro Bowl like that?

A: "I don't know. Just like time changes, everything changes. We appreciate it differently, because it was a little bit harder way back then. To make the Pro Bowl then, it was like, 'Oh my gosh.' I don't know if guys think of it that deep anymore. It's a very unpredictable thing. I can just really tell you how rich it was when I was playing.''

Q: In recent seasons, more players are snubbing the Pro Bowl. Is there a way to prevent that?

A: "I hear you, but to always protect the players, you've got to know it's never sometimes the injury that you may need to take care of after the season, right? It's those lingering injuries. Sometimes you get to the end of the season, and you don't make the playoffs, and you're sitting there and you're saying, 'OK, I made the Pro Bowl, but honestly, my elbow is terrible, my knee is aching so bad and then, yeah, I don't want to report it.' Then you've got to sit around.

"It's all different factors why guys don't go, and I don't know the 100 percent answer on how to keep the guys there.''

Q: What players do you enjoy watching most?

A: "Odell Beckham is special to watch. Amari Cooper is dynamic. Devonta Freeman has an awesome future. When you watch a Khalil Mack playing the game the way he's playing the game, a young Derek Carr the way that he's playing the game ... You think about the young linebacking corps that's coming out, the Dont'a Hightowers, the C.J. Mosleys. These guys, it shows you glimpses of, 'Yeah, OK, it's still around, it's still rich and the essence is still beautiful.'''

Q: You will be a legends captain at the Pro Bowl. What are you most looking forward about that week?

A: "Honestly, it's what the Pro Bowl brings back to Orlando, a place it's never been. Give kids an opportunity [to see it] who live and breathe nothing but football on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

"The second tier of that is just about pure mentorship. I am really looking forward to be around the guys to engage them, to understand that, 'Listen, you play this game for one reason. You play this game so that you don't regret not giving it everything you've got.' Whether it's the Super Bowl, the regular season or the Pro Bowl, every time I stepped on the field, you were going to get exactly who I am.''

Q: Do you wish you still played?

A: "No way. Nah. There's nothing for me to still play for. I had a beautiful 17-year career. [People] say, 'Do you miss it?' I always say, 'If I miss it, I cheated it.' And I didn't cheat it.

"Every day getting out the bed wasn't a good day. Every practice wasn't a good practice. For me to make it on this side of life, after all that I have accomplished in this game, that's one thing I never, ever did is look backward or regret it and say, 'I will go back.' No, I will not go back, because I gave it everything I had.''

Q: How significant is Orlando's landing the Pro Bowl to you?

A: "It's like this childhood dream in 1985 when I was 10 years old and watched the Chicago Bears hoist the Lombardi [Trophy]. I couldn't even fathom what that meant. I was like, 'Wow, that is freakin' cool, but is it reachable? Who knows?' …

"It excites me to go back, because I know there's going to be a kid or kids who look me in my eye, and one of them, five of them or 10 of them are going to have a sparkle enough to be that change and be that difference. I am looking forward to that.''

