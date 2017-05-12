Nick and Marc Buoniconti bear scars of the game, and painful family legacy

The descent is slow and deceiving. It's nothing more than a missed word here or there, a pause in conversation, maybe a slip down the stairs. We all have senior moments as we age.

Then it becomes painfully clear this is nothing like that. The man you idolize, your father, your hero, a man who stood in the middle of the madness, directing traffic for a defense on the only undefeated team in NFL history, makes a simple request:

“I need your help. Zip my pants up.”

The Buonicontis are not the most famous family in NFL history. They’re not Super Bowl MVPs or funny commercial pitchmen like Peyton and Eli Manning. They aren’t physically imposing like Howie and Chris Long. They don’t have crazy athletic genes like the Matthews family, which has spawned seven NFL players.

But theirs is the only story that will break your heart.

Son Marc went down first. Using his head like a jackhammer on a third-and-one play while at the Citadel, Marc leveled running back Herman Jacobs of East Tennessee State in October of 1985 for no gain. “It was the hardest hit I’ve ever taken,” Jacobs would later say.

But Buoniconti flopped over, and could not get up. He saw his arm by his side, thinking it was somebody else’s. He couldn’t feel anything. Spinal cord injury.

Marc — clinging to life on a ventilator — looked at his father with eyes begging for help. Tears flowing down his cheeks, Nick Buoniconti, kissed his son on the forehead and promised him they would fight this demon together.

Thirty years later, the tears flow for the old man, now too weak to fight.

Nick Buoniconti, former Miami Dolphins great, an NFL Hall of Fame middle linebacker, and the rock in helping his son and others try to find a cure for paralysis, is broken down. Cruel, collateral damage of playing 14 years in one of the most violent sports in the planet, and taking at least 50,000 cumulative hits to the head.

Now 76, Buoniconti has neurodegenerative dementia and symptoms of CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy) a progressive degenerative disease of the brain. CTE can only be confirmed by studying brain tissue after death.

This week’s cover piece in Sports Illustrated by S.L. Price painstakingly documents all the details, from his inability to lace his shoes or tie his tie or putting a T-shirt over his head. Buoniconti now needs constant in-home nursing care. It is an uncomfortable read, and establishes the often unspeakable toll of the game.

The exponential irony is obvious: Football gave the Buonicontis everything, then hijacked all they cherished.

But the story needs to be told.

“That’s where he’s going coming out with this, to help the other guys,” said his son Nick Buoniconti Jr., who lives in Orlando and played linebacker at Duke during his college days. “He’s a tough guy with a big heart. People have to know what these guys are going through.”

The NFL’s little secret is now its public shame. Researchers have found that 96 percent of deceased NFL players and 79 percent of all football players they studied in autopsies exhibited CTE.

It has already taken some of the football brothers who stood by Buoniconti, like former Dolphins quarterback Earl Morrall, who died in April 2014 at 79 with Stage 4 CTE. Running back Jim Kiick is in an assisted living facility with “significant brain trauma” that dovetails into dementia and early onset Alzheimer’s.

“It’s hard to watch this happening,” said Christopher Nowinski, author of "Head Games: Football's Concussion Crisis" and an authoritative source on sports and head trauma.

“As these CTE cases pile up with families like the Buonicontis going public or the Kiicks going public or who knows who is going to be next, but we know there are going to be more people coming forward with this problem. It’s a really ugly disease to give people when you don’t have to, especially when it starts when they are children.”

The game will come for more. Even in his decline, Buoniconti understands that he will not be spared.

He wore the No. 85 back in the day, an odd fit for a linebacker. When Buoniconti retired, first in 1974, then after a brief return in 1976, the team didn’t retire the number. But then-equipment manager Danny Dowe looked out for Nick.

He gave the number to scrubs, or draft picks who likely wouldn’t make the team. In 1982, he gave the number to a kid from Northwestern State University. He didn’t do squat his rookie season, but was superb in his second and in years to come.

“He gave it to Mark Duper,” Nick Jr. said. “That was mistake.”

The other 85 had quite a run himself, first with the New England Patriots, and then with the Dolphins when he was traded to Miami in 1969. Buonicontiwas only 5-11 and 220 pounds, but a giant to the boys and their sister.

Nick and Marc loved every minute of it, making the Orange Bowl their personal playground on walk-thru Saturdays. Most of the other players didn’t have kids, so it was just Nick and Marc most weekends. “It was like our own erector set,” Marc said.

Home life was just as cool. The players weren’t making big money back in those days, so the Buonicontis – along with a number of other Dolphins players and families – lived in an apartment complex in Southwest Dade County called The Villas.

Dick Anderson. Manny Fernandez. Jake Scott. Kiick. “Dick Anderson and Jake Scott had dune buggys and they’d take me and my buddies around the block,” Nick said.

It was inevitable that the boys would play football. Both became stars at Columbus High, a large Catholic school in Miami. Nick got a scholarship to Duke; Marc wound up at The Citadel.

And then the first gut punch to the stomach. Nick Buoniconti never flinched. He became his son’s biggest advocate, and took others on his back, establishing the Miami Project to Cure Paralysis and the Buoniconti Fund in 1985.

Backed with the clout of an international team includes more than 300 scientists, researchers, clinicians, the fund raises about $25 million annually taking on the challenges of spinal cord and brain injuries.