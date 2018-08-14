Mike Preston's observations from Monday's Ravens training camp practice

Keep an eye on these guys

The Ravens will have a lot of tough decisions to make for the final roster because the team has a good group of rookie free agents.

There are still three preseason games remaining, and there will be a lot of ups and downs, but my three sleepers to possibly make the team are kicker/punter Kaare Vedvik from Marshall, wide receiver Janarion Grant from Rutgers and linebacker Chris Board from North Dakota State.

I know the Ravens have punter Sam Koch and kicker Justin Tucker, but Vedvik has been smashing the air out of the ball. Grant has tremendous speed and game-changing ability, while Board makes a play every day.

In the last two practices, Board has picked off a pass while returning one for a touchdown Sunday. The one he snagged Monday in the back of the end zone was a beauty, highlight-reel material.

Some other rookie free agents who have made good impressions are running backs Gus Edwards (Rutgers) and Mark Thompson (Florida), linebacker Alvin Jones (UTEP) and receiver Andre Levrone (Virginia).

The Ravens might have to stash a player or two on the practice squad.

“It’s been a pretty good group. It’s a good problem to have,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “They’ve also contributed on special teams, so they are going to make the final decisions interesting.”

Mornhinweg’s new catch phrase

“Man alive.”

Ravens offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg used the expression four times during a seven question news conference after practice.

Regardless if the questions were about installing new concepts or second-year guard Nico Siragusa, Mornhinweg continued to use the phrase, much like he used to call that old toss play on third-and-short situations in 2016.

Maybe Mornhinweg is getting tired the way the players do after a long training camp. Maybe he is just holding back some new phrases because he doesn’t want to show his fresh stuff until the regular season starts.

I assume Harbaugh will come out with some new T-shirt soon for his 53 mighty, mighty men with “Man Alive” across the top.

Too close to call?

Defensive coordinator Don Martindale has failed to name either Patrick Onwuasor or rookie Kenny Young as the starter at weak-side linebacker.

He says the competition is too close, which means neither one has played well enough to claim the starting job.

“It doesn’t bother me who starts between the two of them, and we might rotate them back and forth,” Martindale said. “You’re going to have a really good linebacker in that situation and somebody will eventually take that job over, and you’ll see it. I just don’t know who to bet on yet.”

That’s not good.

Jackson’s latest gem

Every practice, rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson leaves us with a gem.

During Monday’s session, he faked a handoff to the right and bootlegged around the left side untouched for nearly an 80-yard touchdown. He has great speed and is elusive in the open field.

But once he is in the lineup, there should be an “alert” call on defense in which the group should be looking for some type of trick play and not allow him to get to the outside.

It was a great play by Jackson and a dumb play by the defense for falling asleep.

Flacco’s flop

It wasn’t a good day for quarterback Joe Flacco. He had at least three passes intercepted, including one that was batted by lineman Brent Urban and would have been returned about 40 yards for a touchdown.

“Man alive,” maybe Flacco was a little slow from all the new installations on offense.

More QB struggles

Flacco wasn’t the only quarterback struggling. Josh Woodrum threw a pass into the right flat for tight end Nick Keizer, who never even turned around.

In fact, cornerback Brandon Carr looked like the intended receiver as he would have scored a 60-yard touchdown in a real game.

Catch of the day

The catch of the day, at least by an offensive player, belonged to receiver Chris Moore, who caught a 60-yard bomb for a touchdown. Flacco rolled to his right before throwing back to Moore on the left side of the end zone after he beat cornerback Jimmy Smith by a step or two.

Smith was in position to make a play but seemed to stumble from trying to locate the ball.

It was not a good day for the offense. Defense ruled, and no one celebrated more than outside linebacker Matthew Judon, who danced to almost every song that was played during practice.

Pickup game

I continue to be impressed with the way the Ravens have picked up blitzes and pressures from the defense. That wasn’t the case a year ago, but even the running backs are seeing things well.

“I think the two systems play off each other really well,” Harbaugh said. “The pressures and blitzes challenge our protection because the pressure can come from anywhere. It forces us to make our protection better and will prepare us for the rougher stuff when it comes.”

Can you hear me now?

About 50 recreation football teams attended practice Monday and about 1,000 players were involved. It was easily the loudest and most energetic practice of the training camp.

“Man alive,” it was awesome.

