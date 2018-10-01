Mike Preston's report card after the Ravens' 26-14 win over the Steelers

Quarterback: Joe Flacco continues to play well, and he had a strong first half with a rating of 152.3. The 33-yard touchdown pass he threw to John Brown in the first quarter showed great touch, and Flacco puts a lot of air under the long ball to allow his receivers to run under it. There are times when he holds the ball too long, but so far this season, Flacco has played well. He finished with a QB rating of 109.5. Grade: A

Running backs: If Alex Collins wants to become a legitimate, top-notch running back in the NFL, he has to stop fumbling. His fumble at the Pittsburgh 2-yard line in the second quarter cost the team a possible touchdown and allowed the Steelers to climb back into the game. He gives great effort and can make something out of nothing, but confidence in him is starting to dwindle. Buck Allen played well in the second half to finish off Pittsburgh. Grade: C

Receivers: Brown has been the Ravens’ most consistent deep threat, and he gives them a weapon they haven’t had in years. Besides going vertical, Brown has also shown he can make a catch in a crowd. The Ravens have gotten solid production out of tight ends Mark Andrews and Maxx Williams, and slot receiver Willie Snead IV has been solid, but Michael Crabtree has dropped several passes. He was supposed to be Flacco’s go-to receiver in 2018, but that hasn’t worked out. Grade: B+

Offensive line: For the most part, this group held its own. There were plays in which Flacco had a lot of time to throw and the Steelers never got consistent pressure. This group was much-maligned last week, even in a strong showing against the Denver Broncos, but it made progress against Pittsburgh. The Ravens keep getting better. Grade: B

Defensive line: Pittsburgh couldn’t get much of a running game going, and the Steelers borrowed a page out of the Bengals’ playbook against the Ravens. They stayed with a lot of short passes and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger released the ball quickly. The Ravens substituted a lot, but the group appeared gassed after the first half, when Roethlisberger threw 29 passes. The Ravens have to get more pressure on the quarterback up the middle. Grade: C

Linebackers: The Ravens were disciplined early, and there were a couple of times when they got pressure on Roethlisberger, but not enough to interrupt his timing. The Steelers took advantage of the Ravens’ shallow drops on passing plays by throwing behind the linebackers and in front of the safeties and cornerbacks. That has been a problem for years. C.J. Mosley led the Ravens in tackles with eight and Terrell Suggs had two tackles for losses. Grade: C

Secondary: Cornerbacks Brandon Carr and Marlon Humphrey gave up some plays, but for the most part had tight coverage on receivers Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster. Safety Tony Jefferson made two big plays but has to be more consistent in one-on-one coverage. He finished with six tackles, and fellow safeties Eric Weddle and Anthony Levine Sr. combined for 10. It’s hard to run with the Steelers on crossing routes. Grade: B-

Special teams: After two major miscues last week, the Ravens rebounded with a good performance. The punt coverage was solid, and returner Tim White has given the Ravens ball security. Sam Koch is as consistent as John Brown when it comes to reliability. Justin Tucker converted on field goals of 47, 49, 28 and 31 yards. Grade: B+

Coaching: The Ravens were ready to play at the beginning of the game, which has been a problem for this team in the past on the road. The offense kept the Steelers off balance most of the night working the deep ball along with the short-to-intermediate passes. Defensively, the Ravens need to establish a consistent pass rush and work out their problems with passes over the middle. Grade: B

