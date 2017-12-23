Mike Preston's report card after the Ravens' 23-16 win over the Colts on Saturday

Quarterback: Joe Flacco continues to get better each game. He moved well and made some nice throws outside of the pocket. Flacco still has a way of making difficult throws look easy and the easy ones look hard. Grade: B+

Running backs: The Ravens tandem of Alex Collins and Buck Allen worked well. Collins got the yards around the corner and Allen ran hard inside the tackles and off their outside shoulders. Collins, though, seems a little fatigued compared to earlier in the season. Ravens have two backs who can work as receivers in Allen and Danny Woodhead. Grade: B-

Browse photos from the Ravens' 23-16 win over the Colts on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017.

Receivers: Mike Wallace continues to be a threat but the Ravens don’t have a No. 2 that scares anyone. The Colts played a lot of two deep to take away the long ball but the Ravens didn’t work the middle of the field with any consistency. Tight end Ben Watson had five catches for 33 yards. Grade: C+

Offensive line: The Ravens running game worked for most of the game especially behind tackles Ronnie Stanley and Austin Howard. The Ravens were unspectacular but solid. They got movement at the line of scrimmage with combination blocks and then were successful getting to the second level. Howard has to improve technically and center Ryan Jensen needs to stop the cheap shots. Grade: C+

Defensive line: The Ravens looked tired and they got pounded inside by a make shift offensive line which was one of the worst in the NFL. This group got little push on Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett who had been sacked more than any other in the NFL. Grade: D

Linebackers: Like their teammates on the defensive line the Ravens outside linebackers didn’t harass Brissett enough. Inside linebackers C.J. Mosley and Patrick Onwuasor didn’t fill running lanes and made a lot of tackles back off the line of scrimmage. Grade: D

Secondary: The Colts came into the game with the No. 30 ranked passing offense and at times they shredded the Ravens pass defense. The Colts worked the entire field and the Ravens couldn’t cover tight end Jack Doyle. The Ravens can’t cover any tight end. Cornerbacks Brandon Carr and Marlon Humphrey more than held their own. Grade: C

Special teams: As has been the case most of the season, the MVP of the game was one of the kickers. Last week it was punter Sam Koch in Cleveland and on Saturday it was Justin Tucker, who converted on field goals of 30, 39 and 36 yards.The Ravens also blocked field goal but had a punt blocked and muffed a punt on a return. Grade: C+

Coaching: Despite needing to win the Ravens didn’t play with a lot of intensity. It was a “gut” game where a lot of decisions were made without the Ravens trusting their true instincts. Offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg still needs to develop a better feel for the game and defensive coordinator Dean Pees has to find a way to take a tight end out of the game. Midway in the fourth quarter, coach John Harbaugh should have taken the penalty and backed the Colts up instead of giving them a fourth-and-one. At least he admitted his boo-boo after the game. Grade: D

Become a subscriber today to support sports analysis like this. Start getting full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.