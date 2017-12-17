Mike Preston's report card after the Ravens' 27-10 win over the Browns Sunday

Quarterback: Joe Flacco finished with a QB rating of 90.2 as he threw for 288 yards and a touchdown. Flacco also ran for a touchdown on a draw play. He took advantage of the Browns playing 10 yards off the line of scrimmage and completed a lot of passes underneath. Flacco still is inaccurate and a lot of his throws are high. He had nice touch on the 33-yard touchdown pass to tight end Benjamin Watson. Grade: B-

Running backs: The Ravens got a lot of their rushing yards late in the game as they pounded the Browns, who had the ball 13 minutes less. Buck Allen ran hard and tough inside, finishing with 70 yards on 13 carries. Alex Collins had just 19 yards on 12 carries, but did catch five passes for 33 yards. Grade: C

Receivers: Mike Wallace was the biggest weapon, catching six passes for 89 yards including a 30-yarder down the left sideline. Watson worked the middle of the field for four catches for 74 yards. Other than that, the Ravens were content to throw to the running backs. Danny Woodhead had six catches and Collins had 5. Grade: C

Offensive line: The Ravens got beat up front often and early in the game and this is a group that doesn't get a lot of movement in short yardage situations. But the Browns had only one sack and Flacco was hit just three other times. The Ravens need stronger play from guards James Hurst and Matt Skura. Grade: B-

CAPTION Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talks about preparing to play against the Colts. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talks about preparing to play against the Colts. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION The Baltimore Ravens defense forced four turnovers and defeated the Cleveland Browns, 27-10 at FirstEnergy Stadium. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) The Baltimore Ravens defense forced four turnovers and defeated the Cleveland Browns, 27-10 at FirstEnergy Stadium. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

Defensive line: Brandon Williams recovered a fumble for his first touchdown since high school, but he didn't have a dance ready. That was disappointing because he is the best dancer on the team. The Browns had 130 yards rushing on 19 carries but most of that came on a run of 59 yards. The Ravens, though, still need to get more of a pass rush from this group. Grade: B

Linebackers: Outside linebacker Matthew Judon might have been the best defensive player on the field. He had six tackles and dominated the perimeter on his side. Some of his tackles were hustle plays to the other side of the field. Za'Darius Smith also had a strong game rushing the quarterback. Inside linebackers Patrick Onwuasor and C.J. Mosley combined for 13 tackles. Grade: B+

The playoff formula for the Ravens is simple: Win your last three games and you're in. The journey begins Sunday in Cleveland against the winless Browns.

Secondary: Rookie cornerback Marlon Humphrey had another strong game, but did get some help from Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer, who was inaccurate. The Browns didn't have any big plays down field and the Ravens got strong support in the middle of their pass defense from safeties Tony Jefferson and Eric Weddle. They had a strong rebound from a weak performance against the Steelers. Grade: B+

Special teams: Sam Koch landed three punts inside the Browns' 5-yard line and was the player of the game. Justin Tucker converted on field goals of 31 and 43 yards. The Ravens did a good job of keeping the Browns returners pinned to the sideline on punts and Chris Moore has become one of the unit’s top performers. Ravens allowed an average of 25.7 on three kickoffs, which is too much. Grade: A-

Coaching: The Ravens were very businesslike in the approach to the game but offensive play calling was suspect inside the red zone. The Ravens left Flacco and Collins exposed by playing them late in the game. Grade: B

