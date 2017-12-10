Mike Preston's report card after the Ravens' 39-38 loss to the Steelers game Sunday night

Quarterback: Joe Flacco was inconsistent most of the night but made enough plays to be effective. There was a belief that he would get on a roll after last week but it didn't happen. Grade: C-

Running back: Alex Collins was the player of the game. He carried this team and was the only consistent weapon on offense He showed great acceleration on outside runs. Grade A

Receivers: Chris Moore continues to make plays both in the base offense and on special teams. Mike Wallace provided the Ravens with a deep passing threat. Grade: C-

Offensive line: For most of the night the Ravens pass protection was excellent. This group helped open up the running game. The Ravens didn't blow the steelers off the ball, but they stayed engaged. Grade: C+

Defensive line: The Ravens had trouble stopping the Steelers’ running game early and didn't get much pressure on quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The group did get better in the second half. Grade : C

Linebackers: This might have been this group's worst game of the season. Neither Terrell Suggs nor C.J. Mosley had much impact and the linebackers were a liability in pass coverage. Grade D

Secondary: Rookie cornerback Marlon Humphrey held up well and made some nice tackles. Ravens safeties were slow in pass coverage. Cornerback Brandon Carr struggled. Grade: F

Special teams: Justin Tucker converted his field goal attempt and did a nice job squibbing short kickoffs. Sam Koch kept the ball away from Antonio Brown. Ravens had good coverage. Grade: A

Coaching: The Ravens came out slow, but coach John Harbaugh got his team to rally. Ravens made a mistake by throwing so much early. Defense was lost for most of game. Grade: C