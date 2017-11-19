Mike Preston's report card after the Ravens' 23-0 win over the Packers

Quarterback: Joe Flacco played a typical Flacco 2017 game. He threw for just 183 yards and one touchdown, but played the entire game despite being ill. He had one interception, but could have easily had two more. According to coach John Harbaugh, Flacco did a good job of reading defenses and getting his personnel into position. His fundamentals and mechanics are still problems. Grade: C

Running backs: Alex Collins had just 49 yards on 20 carries, but the Ravens did get him involved in the passing game as he caught four passes for 22 yards, much more work than in any other game. The Ravens used Danny Woodhead basically as a receiver, but Green Bay caught on to him quickly. The Ravens had few running lanes in this game but Collins seemed slower than usual. Grade: C-

Receivers: Mike Wallace had the catch of the day with his one-armed (left-handed, too) touchdown reception in the third quarter. When the Ravens had time Flacco, Wallace and Jeremy Maclin teamed up for some nice 8- to 10-yard routes. Breshad Perriman was inactive for the game, but hasn’t had much of presence all season. Grade: C-

Offensive line: The Ravens struggled the entire game and allowed three sacks. Both tackles, Austin Howard and James Hurst, had problems with speed rushers to the outside. There were very few running lanes except for late in the game when the Packers gave up because of their inept offense. Grade: D

CAPTION Baltimore Sun columnist Mike Preston talks about the Ravens' 23-0 win over to the Green Bay Packers. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore Sun columnist Mike Preston talks about the Ravens' 23-0 win over to the Green Bay Packers. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION The Baltimore Ravens earn the third shutout of the season, with a 23-0 win over the Green Bay Packers. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) The Baltimore Ravens earn the third shutout of the season, with a 23-0 win over the Green Bay Packers. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

Defensive line: Brandon Williams took on a lot of double teams to free up other linemen and linebackers. Willie Henry had five tackles including two sacks. He also had two quarterback hurries. Carl Davis also had a strong game for the Ravens as well as Michael Pierce, who finished with three tackles. The Ravens got good pressure on Packers QB Brett Hundley. Grade: A

Linebackers: Patrick Onwuasor had 10 tackles to lead the Ravens and C.J. Mosley finished with seven. Mosley also forced and recovered a fumble as well coming close to picking off two passes. Outside linebacker Matthew Judon had six tackles, including two sack and two hurries. He was the best defensive player on the field. Grade: A

Secondary: The Packers have a good set of receivers but they don’t have a quarterback to get them the ball. The Ravens ran well with the Packers and cornerback Jimmy Smith made a nice read to pick off Hundley on the Packers first drive. Both safeties, Tony Jefferson and Eric Weddle, tackled well. Grade: A

Special teams: Punter Sam Koch landed five punts inside the 20 as the Ravens won the field-position game. They also had two good returns that led to 10 points. Justin Tucker converted on field goals of 32, 39 and 23 yards. Grade: A

Coaching: The Ravens got a bit conservative on offense in the second half but it was understandable considering the offensive line was struggling. It was nice to see the Ravens get some of the young players some playing time. Harbaugh got his 100th win. Grade: B

mike.preston@baltsun.com

Twitter.com/MikePrestonSun

Become a subscriber today to support sports commentary like this. Start getting full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.