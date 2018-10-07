Mike Preston's report card after the Ravens' 12-9 loss to the Browns

Quarterback: Joe Flacco threw 56 passes and the Ravens scored only nine points. His one interception changed the tone of the game, and the offense never got into a good flow. There were some passes that were just miserable. It was Flacco’s worst game of the season. Grade: D+

Running backs: The Ravens rushed 25 times for 116 yards, but that’s misleading. This group never got into a rhythm either, and part of that was the offensive coordinator’s responsibility. Alex Collins had 12 rushes for 59 yards and Buck Allen had eight for 34, but Allen also had a major turnover. Grade: C-

Offensive line: There are no big holes for the backs to run through. The Ravens can run off tackle but can get nothing up the middle. Tackles Ronnie Stanley and James Hurst had problems handling the outside pressure, and right guard Marshal Yanda was slow off the snap count several times. He hasn’t played well this season. Grade: D

Receivers: Michael Crabtree dropped three passes, including one that should have been the game-winner late in the fourth quarter. The Ravens had trouble trying to work underneath the coverage, and the tight ends weren’t involved much in the passing game. That has to change for Flacco to be successful. Grade: C

Defensive line: Tackle Brandon Williams finished with six tackles, including a sack. The Ravens should have done a better job of working off blocks and pursuing the football. Cleveland entered the game with the No. 2 rushing offense in the NFL and ran for 112 yards against the Ravens. The front four still can’t get much pressure. Grade: C

Linebackers: C.J. Mosley had nine tackles for the Ravens, but the inside linebackers had no presence. They stepped into the holes quickly but got swallowed up because of the patience of the Browns. Kenny Young and Patrick Onwuasor combined for only three tackles. Most of the Ravens’ pressure came from either outside linebackers Terrell Suggs or Matthew Judon, or off blitzes. Grade: D

Secondary: Overall, the Ravens played well. They had some breakdowns at the end of the game, but most of those were off busted plays. Safety Tony Jefferson had nine tackles, but the Ravens need a safety who can play center field on deep passes or come up and make tackles. Grade: B

Special teams: Sam Koch’s leg must be tired with eight punts, but he averaged 45.8 yards. Justin Tucker had three field goals, but one of his tries was blocked. The Ravens have had problems blocking for punts and field goals this season. The Ravens also fumbled a punt. Grade: C-

Coaching: The Ravens weren’t ready to play and were fortunate to be in the game. Coordinator Marty Mornhinweg had a poor game, and defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale is in a bind trying to bring pressure and stay in some type of deep coverage. Ravens made few offensive adjustments as the game wore on. Grade: D

The Ravens lost to the Browns 12-9 in overtime in Cleveland.

