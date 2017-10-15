Mike Preston's report card after Ravens' 27-24 OT loss to the Bears

Quarterback: Joe Flacco finished with a QB rating of 48.8. He deserved better because his receivers betrayed him several times. Flacco, though, still does crazy stuff every week like getting called for delay of game penalties. He ran across the line of scrimmage Sunday before throwing a pass. That shouldn't happen to a veteran like him. But overall, he turned in a good effort for the second straight week. He seems to be out of his early season funk even though there are some timing issues that still need to be worked out with the receivers: Grade: B-

Running backs: Alex Collins and Buck Allen run hard and make plays when there aren't a lot of holes. Collins does well starting inside and then bouncing outside to beat defenders around the corner. Allen has deceiving speed but gets those tough inside yards. He finished with 49 yards on 10 attempts and caught three passes for 17 yards. These two players are the most dependable on the Ravens offense. Grade B

Receivers: They can't catch. End of conversation. Grade: F

Offensive line: The Ravens never found consistent timing and this group struggles when the team falls behind because it can't pass block. The Bears had three sacks and kept Flacco nervous most of the game. There weren't many running lanes inside the tackles but left tackle Ronnie Stanley turned in a strong performance. Both Ravens guards and center struggled throughout the game. Grade: C-

Defensive line: The Ravens couldn't stop Chicago's running game and were overpowered at the point of attack. The Bears were patient and popped several good runs outside the tackles.Tackle Michael Pierce is the only lineman who needs to be double-teamed. It was a long day for this unit as the Ravens gave up 231 yards rushing. When does Brandon Williams return? Grade: F

Linebackers: C.J. Mosley finished with 11 tackles,but a lot of those were back off the line of scrimmage. The Ravens finished with four sacks, two from Matthew Judon and a half from Terrell Suggs. The Ravens still have to find a way to control the edge consistently. There were times when they swallowed the Bears up for losses on the outside, but other times when they disappeared. Grade: C

CAPTION Baltimore Sun columnist Mike Preston talks about the Ravens' 27-24 loss to the Chicago Bears. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore Sun columnist Mike Preston talks about the Ravens' 27-24 loss to the Chicago Bears. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION "You want to see guys make plays," said coach John Harbaugh. "Offensively, we want to score points, and we want first downs." (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) "You want to see guys make plays," said coach John Harbaugh. "Offensively, we want to score points, and we want first downs." (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

Secondary: The cornerbacks could have taken the day off but the play of the safeties was poor. Tony Jefferson had problems in coverage and Eric Weddle missed a lot of tackles. No. 3 safety Lardarius Webb struggled in both areas. Weddle trying to strip the ball from running back Jordan Howard in overtime was unforgivable. Just make the tackle, please. Grade: C

Special teams: They returned a kickoff and punt for a touchdown and converted on field goal attempts of 27, 31 and 50 yards. Grade: A

Coaching: The Ravens should have won this game. The Bears were playing with a rookie quarterback and had less time to prepare than the Ravens. But they never forced Mitchell Trubisky to make plays. The offense is just poor. Unfortunately, you can't blame the coaches for the dropped passes. Grade: C -