Observations from from the fourth day of Ravens training camp

Observations and news from the Ravens’ fourth training camp practice Monday:

Shaky ground

Here’s another sign that fourth-year wide receiver Breshad Perriman is in trouble:

With his Ravens team reporting early to training camp ahead of the Pro Fooball Hall of Fame Game, head coach John Harbaugh has been allowing veterans to take it light during their first week.

The team’s top receivers — Michael Crabtree, John Brown and Willie Snead IV — will do their own light workouts, then leave early. If Perriman were a lock to make this team, he would be practicing with those guys. Instead, he’s been out there going full tilt with the other receivers.

The former first-round pick might not even make the team. His route running certainly hasn’t been impressive.

Fan favorite

Veteran safety Eric Weddle certainly knows how to play the public-relations game.

Within 20 minutes of coming out on the field to a rousing ovation, he took time to throw a young kid sporting a mohawk a ball.

Then he jogged off to the next drill. Being a fan favorite can extend a career another year or two.

Rookie watch

Rookie receiver-returner Janarion Grant, an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers, appears to have good speed. He gets in and out of routes very smoothly but needs to be more consistent in catching the ball.

It will be interesting watching him throughout camp.

Breaking away

Joe Flacco and Lamar Jackson have clearly separated themselves from fellow quarterbacks Robert Griffin III and Josh Woodrum.

Griffin still looks like a player shaking off some rust. He’s had some problems taking snaps from under center, even though he recovers quickly.

Browse photos of 2018 Ravens training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills.

A run at the job

Alex Collins is the Ravens’ starting running back, but Kenneth Dixon lets you know he’s around, waiting in the wings. He broke off a 20- to 25-yard touchdown run during 11-on-11 action Monday by bouncing outside and down the left sideline.

Collins, though, hauled in a 30-yard pass when he beat rookie linebacker Kenny Young on a circle route down the left sideline. The Ravens want Collins to be more of a threat as a receiver out of the backfield this season.

Now he just has to learn how to pass-block better ...

We’re waiting

There have been four days of training camp, and I’m still waiting for second-year outside linebacker Tim Williams to make some plays.

Well, any play.

Ack attack

Jaelon Acklin, an undrafted free agent from Western Illinois, made a heck of a catch after beating cornerback Tavon Young one-on-one in the back of the left end zone.

Acklin dove to make the catch even while Young interfered with him.

No letup

Three veteran players who get major props are Flacco, linebacker C.J. Mosley and safety Tony Jefferson. Even though they could be taking it easy, they have fully participated in almost every practice.

Hungry Henry

Third-year defensive tackle Willie Henry came on at the end of last season and has continued his progress through training camp. He came back a little heavier but still is relentless in pursuit of the ball carrier.

Line battle

The Ravens keep rotating offensive linemen, but I look forward to seeing new center Matt Skura and guard Alex Lewis go against tackles Brandon Williams and Michael Pierce at full tilt.

I think Skura is a better center than guard, but I also want to see whether Lewis can stay healthy for an extended period and whether Pierce can play as well as he did as a rookie.

Hayden’s hurts

Rookie tight end Hayden Hurst, the team’s top draft pick, missed his third straight practice Monday. The Ravens continue to downplay the injury, but the missed time has to drive the kid nuts.

Plus, the last time the team made light of an injury to its top pick, Perriman missed the entire season with knee issues.

A prediction, not an observation

By the time Ray Lewis finishes his Hall of Fame speech Aug. 4, the next class will have been inducted.

CAPTION Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams talks about playing in a small college as well as his "Big Baby" nickname, (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams talks about playing in a small college as well as his "Big Baby" nickname, (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talks about injuries to the rookies and Ray Lewis' speech when he is inducted into the Hall of Fame. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talks about injuries to the rookies and Ray Lewis' speech when he is inducted into the Hall of Fame. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video)

mike.preston@baltsun.com

twitter.com/MikePrestonSun