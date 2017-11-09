Eagles sign DT Tim Jernigan to contract extension

Tim Jernigan’s instant impact with his new team has assured him financial security. The defensive tackle on Thursday signed a four-year contract extension with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jernigan could earn as much as $48 million, with $26 million guaranteed by accepting the Eagles’ offer, according to reports.

Acquired in an offseason trade with the Baltimore Ravens, Jernigan is tied for the team lead with eight tackles for a loss this season. He also has 1.5 sacks and five hurries.

In 52 career games, Jernigan has amassed 14.5 sacks and 24 TFLs.

“Since the day he entered the building, Tim has been a difference maker both on the field and around the building,” the team said in a statement. “He’s a tough, physical and relentless player who brings energy and enthusiasm every day. Tim possesses a lot of the qualities that we look for as we continue to build this team and we are excited about his future here in Philadelphia.”

Nfierro@mcall.com

Twitter @nickfierro

610-778-2243