Tim Jernigan puts shock of trade to Eagles behind him

First off, he prefers "Tim" over "Timmy." Done.

When you're 6-2, 300 pounds with a barrel chest bursting out of a shirt that looks two sizes too small, have a full set of gold teeth and a funky hairdo that only tough guys can get away with, it's not a problem.

So anyway, new Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle "Tim" Jernigan was officially introduced Friday at the NovaCare Complex media house, following a trade on Tuesday that sent him here from Baltimore, and he reported that he's just happy to be in a place where he's wanted.

There was an initial jolt to his system that he won't deny, however.

"I was sleeping, woke up and looked at my phone and was like, 'what.?' So it [was] surprising, but at the end of the day I think it's going to work in my favor. And I think that it's going to work out fine for Baltimore too. I wish them well."

The Eagles swapped third-round picks with the Ravens, sending them the No. 74 pick and getting back No. 99, to obtain Jernigan, who should help with the loss of starter Bennie Logan to free agency.

The trade is expected to work out even better for the Eagles, who play an attacking, one-gap system up front, as opposed to the hybrid, two-gap defense Jernigan, 24, played in Baltimore for his first three seasons.

Still, Jernigan has managed at least four sacks each season and had five in the first nine games last year, before his production and his playing time tailed off as the Ravens began to utilize even younger players, leading to him becoming expendable.

"[Sacks are] kind of the main thing for any defensive lineman," he said. "Everybody wants sacks. It's hard to get them. It's hard. I've never even played in a system like this where they really want you to attack all the time. Everywhere that I've played, they've always kind of taught you to keep the linebackers free, keep the linemen off the linebackers. This is my first time being told, 'go.'"

Jernigan is not concerning himself with his next contract, which will come after this coming season (or perhaps during it, if the Eagles feel so inclined to extend him), only his current assignment.

"I'm an Eagle now," he said. "This green and black is the only thing on my mind, it's all that I care about. I gotta do whatever I gotta do to help take this defense to the next level and help us win football games. That's the only thing that's important."

"I haven't even thought that far. I understand the situation. Right now, my mind is on football and winning football games. The money part, that stuff will figure itself out. I'm not worried about that. I feel like I'm doing pretty good in my life. I've seen more now than I've ever seen. I'm fine, I'm not thinking about it. I want to play football. I just want to prove my point. I want to prove that I'm one of the best."

Jernigan's production slipped significantly in the second half of last season, when his snaps also diminished. He was asked if the decreased playing time was the result of his production, or vice versa.

"I don't really know what the case was," he said. "But I know part of it was I had a little stinger in my shoulder around the time we played the Cowboys [in Week 11]. So that nagged me a couple weeks. And then from there I couldn't really have a great explanation as to what happened."

One thing he did make clear was that the effort was always there.

"I gave it everything I got," Jernigan said. "My coaches know that. The guys that I played with know that."

In Philadelphia, he's expecting as much as the Eagles are expecting of him. Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has already fired him up.

"He told me it's going to be a big year for me," he said. "He has plans for me. We'll see, man."

Interestingly, Jernigan singled out center Jason Kelce as a particularly tough opponent when the Ravens hosted the Eagles in December and held on for a one-point victory when the Eagles failed on a two-point conversion instead of kicking an extra point to force overtime.

"Those guys up front move well," he said, "especially Kelce. I think Kelce is probably one of the best centers I've played against. His ability to move sideways, get up on linebackers and stuff, he gave us a fit. So I know those guys can play, I know they're going to have my work cut out for me every day at practice."

TIM JERNIGAN FILE

Height: 6-2

Weight: 300

College: Florida State

Years in NFL: 3

Noteworthy: Drafted in second-round in 2014. ... 90 tackles (44 solo), 13 sacks, three passes defensed, one interception and one fumble recovery in 43 career regular-season games (24 starts).