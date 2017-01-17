NFL: San Francisco 49ers close in on Atlanta's Kyle Shanahan for head coaching job

The search for a new San Francisco 49ers coach has narrowed in on Atlanta offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan after the only other candidate remaining pulled out of consideration.

Seattle offensive line coach Tom Cable's agent, Doug Hendickson, tweeted Tuesday that Cable is “re-affirming” his commitment to the Seahawks and thanked the 49ers for their interest.

That follows New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels pulling out on Monday and leaves Shanahan as the only remaining candidate. The Niners can't hire Shanahan until the Falcons' season ends.

Atlanta hosts Green Bay in the NFC championship on Sunday. If the Falcons win, the 49ers could request a second interview with Shanahan during the bye week next week.

::

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones says he alone will decide the future of quarterback Tony Romo, and there are “several cards to be played.”

Romo started for Dallas for 10 years before losing his job to rookie Dak Prescott after a preseason back injury. Jones said on his radio show Tuesday he believes Romo can win a Super Bowl, but didn't say where that might be.

The Cowboys are most likely to trade or release him. The 36-year-old quarterback figures to have some say in his landing spot because of his strong relationship with the Jones family and coach Jason Garrett. Romo is the franchise leader in passing yards and touchdowns.

Romo has the largest 2017 salary cap figure among quarterbacks at $24.7 million. The Cowboys could save about $5 million under the cap with a release.

::

Broncos Coach Vance Joseph has promoted secondary coach Joe Woods to defensive coordinator, replacing Wade Phillips, who left for the Los Aneles Rams.

Woods, 46, was in charge of the Broncos' “No Fly Zone” secondary that led the league in pass defense each of the last two years behind All-Pro cornerbacks Aqib Talib and Chris Harris Jr., safeties T.J. Ward and Darian Stewart and nickel back Bradley Roby.

Woods has a quarter-century of experience coaching defensive backs including the last 13 seasons in Denver (2015-16), Oakland (2014), Minnesota (2006-13) and Tampa Bay (2004-05).

Joseph said Woods “is ready for this opportunity” and “no one will outwork Joe.”

Harris said, “If we had to lose Wade at least we get to keep Joe.”

::

Wide receivers coach Ricky Proehl has resigned from the Carolina Panthers so he can spend more time watching his sons play college football.

Proehl's son Austin is a wide receiver at North Carolina. His other son Blake recently committed to play football at East Carolina.

Proehl joined the Panthers as an offensive assistant in 2011 and was promoted to wide receivers coach in 2013. He was critical in the development of Kelvin Benjamin, a 1,000-yard receiver as a rookie in 2013 and helped re-ignite Ted Ginn Jr's career in Carolina.

The 48-year-old Proehl played 17 seasons in the NFL, winning two Super Bowls. Proehl was well respected in the locker room because of his long playing career and the no-nonsense attitude he brought as a coach.

::

The Washington Redskins have interviewed outside linebackers coach Greg Manusky for their defensive coordinator job.

The team announced Manusky's interview Tuesday, the fourth confirmed candidate. The others include former Jacksonville Jaguars coach Gus Bradley, former Buffalo Bills assistant Rob Ryan and former Cleveland Browns coach Mike Pettine.

Before rejoining the Redskins as outside linebackers coach under Joe Barry last season, Manusky served as defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts, San Diego Chargers and San Francisco 49ers. He played linebacker for the Redskins, Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs for 12 seasons before moving into coaching as Washington's linebackers coach in 2001.