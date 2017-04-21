Dolphins' Bushrod happy to be with back; QB Doughty is friends with OL prospect Lamp

Right guard Jermon Bushrod wanted to stay with the Dolphins after the last season, his first with in Miami, and after to re-signing as a free agent, the 11th-year veteran is getting his wish.

“My family loves it here, I love it here, you really can’t beat this weather, you can’t beat this team,” Bushrod said Friday at the Dolphins Cancer Challenge golf tournament at Turnberry Isle and Resort.

“I think we have a special thing brewing here. I wanted to come back because I wanted to be part of it. I don’t know how it’s going to turn out but I’m going to go out here and give it everything I’ve got. A lot of the guys they have the same mindset. This team is going in a good place so I want to be here for it.”

Bushrod, who played left tackle for his previous 10 NFL seasons, shifted to right guard last season. He said he hasn’t been told anything definitive about his role for 2017.

The Dolphins have been linked to guard Forrest Lamp of Western Kentucky in a number of mock drafts. Many projections have Lamp as a left guard in the NFL.

Bushrod isn’t taking anything for granted.

“I’m going in here to compete, to play,” he said. “I want to build off last year. Last year was a different role for me but, I embraced it and I’m happy with the way … things turned out.

“But I’m here to compete and play every snap like I did last year. I’m excited about it. I’m put here for a reason, and I just want to be successful with these guys.”

Stars come out for golf event

A host of celebrities and players turned out for the second-annual event, including Dolphins coach Adam Gase, legend Dan Marino, executive/ex-player Nat Moore, ex-player Kim Bokamper, safety Reshad Jones, offensive linemen Sam Young and Ted Larsen, quarterbacks Matt Moore and Brandon Doughty, kicker Andrew Franks, safety Walt Aikens, and Florida Panthers players Alex Petrovic and Derek MacKenzie, and Miami-Dade County mayor Carlos Gimenez.

Stars come out for golf event

“It’s a real honor to be here, and I think it’s a step in the right direction for helping people with cancer,” Petrovic said. “Everyone’s been affected by it. This year I was affected by it with a little cousin, she’s up in Vancouver right now getting treatment so it’s definitely an eye-opener for me.”

Doughty also had a story.

“Actually my mom had cancer for about a year and a half,” he said. “She just became cancer-free about two or three weeks ago, so that was cool. We actually had a friend named Spencer back at Western Kentucky, he just became cancer-free, well, he’s 98 percent they said about two to four weeks ago, so pretty cool.

“It’s something I hold dear to my heart and something I’m passionate about so I definitely have to support the cause for sure.”

The Dolphins are relevant again, with five nationally televised games (Saints, Ravens, Raiders, Panthers and Patriots) on the 2017 docket.

The golf tournament is an event that grew out of the Dolphins Cancer Challenge cycling event. As with the cycling, all funds raised stay in the South Florida community and benefit the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami.

“We’ve doubled the event,” DCC chairman Eric Feder said. “Last year it was just one course. This year we actually have both golf courses. We’ve doubled our turnout. We’re raising twice as much money. We have celebrities and athletes from not just the Dolphins, we have NBA players from the Miami Heat, we have Florida Panthers players, we have governmental officials here.”

Doughty and Lamp are good friends

Doughty knows Lamp pretty well because the two played together at Western Kentucky.

Doughty, who attended North Broward Prep, was the Dolphins’ seventh-round pick last year. He said he’d be happy if the Dolphins selected Lamp, who played left tackle in college, in the first round.

“It’d be cool,” Doughty said. “It’d be cool for me and my wife. His girlfriend is actually my wife’s best friend, so she’d have a companion. They actually met at my wedding, which is kind of cool.”

And of course, Doughty gave an endorsement for his friend.

“The guy’s a hard worker,” Doughty said.

But Doughty, the third-teamer who could face competition from newly signed quarterback David Fales, knows there’s no assurance Lamp will end up as his teammate again.

“There’s 32 teams,” he said. “Who knows what the heck’s going to happen on draft day?”

Last year at this time Doughty and his family were stressing out wondering where he’d be selected.

“Draft week was crazy,” Doughty recalled. “It’s exciting. I’ve been talking to one of my guys, Forrest Lamp, a lot. He’s going through it right now … just kind of giving him ‘stay positive, things will happen.’”

As for Doughty’s best draft day/draft week memories?

“I remember my brother had a Dolphins shirt on literally three days in a row when I got drafted,” he said.

Jones cleared and ready

Safety Reshad Jones, who missed most of last season after having shoulder surgery, said he’s been cleared for all activity in the Dolphins’ offseason program.

“I got cleared last week so I’ll be ready to go,” he said.

Jones cleared and ready

Jones said he’s excited about the team acquiring fellow safeties Nate Allen and T.J. McDonald.

“Two great players,” he said. “Me and Nate came out together. He’s a good player, solid player. Both of those guys are good so it should be fun and interesting.”

It could be a crowded field at safety. Although McDonald must serve an eight-game NFL-issued suspension, the Dolphins, who lost Isa Abdul-Quddus to a neck/shoulder injury, also welcome back Michael Thomas and Walt Aikens, among others.