Dolphins wearing all-white Color Rush uniforms vs. Ravens

The Miami Dolphins will wear their all-white Color Rush uniforms when they play the Baltimore Ravens at 8:25 p.m. Thursday night.

The Ravens will wear all-purple uniforms.

The Dolphins wore brightly-colored orange Color Rush uniforms last year at Cincinnati that some likened to candy corn, cheese puffs and orange traffic cones.

The Dolphins lost to the Bengals, 22-7, to fall to 1-3.

A few of the reviews online weren’t flattering regarding the Dolphins’ look in 2016. Many people took note.

But this isn’t the Dolphins’ fault.

Nike designed the Color Rush uniforms for Thursday night games that debuted in 2015. Eight teams wore the brightly-colored apparel that season.

All 32 teams had Color Rush uniforms designed last season, but nine teams elected not to wear them for various reasons.

Chris Perkins analyzes Thursday's matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. (Chris Perkins) (Chris Perkins)

Baltimore defeated Cleveland, 28-7, last year in their all-purple Color Rush uniforms.

All proceeds from Color Rush jersey sales, according to Nike and the NFL, benefit the NFL Foundation to fund healthy, safety and wellness programs for youth around the country.

CAPTION Chris Perkins and Dave Hyde on what to expect in Thursday night's Dolphins-Ravens game. Chris Perkins and Dave Hyde on what to expect in Thursday night's Dolphins-Ravens game. CAPTION Chris Perkins and Dave Hyde on what to expect in Thursday night's Dolphins-Ravens game. Chris Perkins and Dave Hyde on what to expect in Thursday night's Dolphins-Ravens game. CAPTION Dave Hyde and Chris Perkins talk about the sudden release of cornerback Byron Maxwell and the signing of quarterback David Fales ahead of Thursday's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Dave Hyde and Chris Perkins talk about the sudden release of cornerback Byron Maxwell and the signing of quarterback David Fales ahead of Thursday's game against the Baltimore Ravens. CAPTION When asked about Matt Moore being his third quarterback since training camp, Dolphins coach Adam Gase said, 'Nobody cares' When asked about Matt Moore being his third quarterback since training camp, Dolphins coach Adam Gase said, 'Nobody cares' CAPTION As he prepares for his first start of the season, Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore says that it's not a bad thing to be called a gunslinger. As he prepares for his first start of the season, Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore says that it's not a bad thing to be called a gunslinger. CAPTION Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Matt Burke says defensive end Cameron Wake is "amazing" Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Matt Burke says defensive end Cameron Wake is "amazing"

chperkins@sunsentinel.com; On Twitter @Chrisperk