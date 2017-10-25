Dolphins starting LG Anthony Steen out for Ravens game

The Miami Dolphins will play its first game of the 2017 season without one of the team’s starting offensive linemen.

Anthony Steen, who has started the previous six games as Miami’s left guard, won’t play in Thursday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Steen, who suffered a left foot injury in Miami’s 31-28 win over the New York Jets, has missed the entire week of practice because his foot is in a walking boot.

Expect Jesse Davis, the reserve at both the tackle and guard spot for the first six games, to replace him as Miami’s starting left guard.

If Davis, a former Idaho standout who worked his way up from Miami’s practice squad last season, starts it would be the first of his NFL career. Last week Davis played both left and right tackle, filling in for Ja’Wuan James and Laremy Tunsil when they suffered and an injury, and he began the season rotating in at left guard before Steen was given the job exclusively.

Expect Sam Young, an eight-year veteran, to be active for his first game of the season to serve as the backup at left and right tackle considering both Tunsil (right knee) and James (hand) are nursing injuries. Tunsil and James practiced this week on a limited basis, but are listed as questionable for Thursday’s game.

