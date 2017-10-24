Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore brings high energy, 'gunslinger' mentality

Already, the Matt Moore experience has brought a tangible excitement and boost to the Miami Dolphins.

“He’s a fire ball,” offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen said Tuesday of Moore, the likely new starting quarterback with Jay Cutler suffering from cracked ribs.

“He comes in there flinging it. He’s fun to watch.”

Just as importantly, guys to feed off Moore’s infectious energy. It’s a gift.

“Matt is a fiery guy,” wide receiver Kenny Stills said.

“Matt just comes in with a different level,” right tackle Ja’Wuan James said. “I don’t know if [it’s] energy or presence.”

Perhaps it’s his mentality.

Moore, a 10-year veteran who has been the Dolphins’ backup since 2011, sitting behind Chad Henne, then Ryan Tannehill, and then Cutler, is known as gunslinger.

The gunslinger mentality, made famous most recently by Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre, is throw the ball deep as often as possible, and go for the big play.

“It’s not a bad term,” said Moore, who was 2-2 last year as a starter and 6-6 as a starter for Miami in 2011.

“Guys describe guys different ways, and that seemed to be the thing, and I’m fine with that.”

Moore, an upbeat sort who always seems to be bouncing around with positive energy and a smile during practices and games, doesn’t view the term ‘gunslinger’ as a negative, as someone who is a loose cannon.

“I like to think of it as somebody who goes out and competes and throws the ball around,” he said. “That’s what it means to me.”

In last Sunday’s, 31-28, comeback victory over the New York Jets, when Moore relieved an injured Cutler early in the third quarter, he had completions of 21 and 20 yards, respectively, on his fourth and fifth plays of the game.

Then he had an interception three plays later. But he came back with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes that had Hard Rock Stadium as loud as its been all season.

“He’s an electric guy,” Christensen said. “He comes out there and he’s the Pied Piper. He takes the young guys under his wing. He’s a popular guy in the locker room, and I think that his energy is contagious.”

So is his calming influence.

Moore, a Southern California native who embodies “California cool,” hardly ever seems to get rattled. He’s always easy-going.

“Matt’s an easy guy to call plays for,” coach Adam Gase said, “because you never really hear him say ‘I don’t like that’ or ‘I don’t like this.’ He just kind of says the play and then rolls.”

Gase said the Dolphins’ offense was “all over the place” Sunday against the Jets. Gase said he felt the calming influence and optimism when Moore entered the game.

“I think anytime you’re the backup quarterback and you go in there, there’s a sense of urgency increase,” Gase said.

“I’ve noticed that the last two years — going back to the Arizona game [in 2016 when Tannehill got injured] and then this last game — guys realize the position he gets thrust into.”

At least this year’s situation isn’t as hectic as a year ago when Moore became the starter.

Last season Moore’s wife had the couple’s third child on Dec. 12, one day after Moore’s debut in relief of Tannehill, and five days before Moore was scheduled to make his first start of the season against the Jets.

Moore was unflappable against the Jets, leading the Dolphins to a, 34-13, road victory that figured large in their 10-6 record and first playoff berth since the 2008 season.

Now he must harness that energy and leadership ability once again, possibly for another weeks-long stretch while Cutler recovers.

“I do think hope is a big thing,” Christensen said, “and when a guy comes in and says ‘Hey, we’ll still win this thing,’ I don’t think anyone had a doubt that we were going to have a chance to win this.

“That’s a compliment to [Moore] and that’s a great thing to have said about you.”

