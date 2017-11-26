Marc Trestman-coached Toronto rallies to beat Calgary 27-24 in 105th Grey Cup

Lirim Hajrullahu kicked a 32-yard field goal with 49 seconds left and the Toronto Argonauts, led by former Bears coach Marc Trestman, stunned the Calgary Stampeders 27-24 on Sunday in the Canadian Football League's snowy 105th Grey Cup.

Toronto tied it with 4:35 to go on Cassius Vaughn's Grey Cup-record 109-yard fumble return and Ricky Ray's 2-point conversion pass to Declan Cross. After Hajrullahu's field goal, Matt Black picked off Bo Levi Mitchell's pass in the end zone to send the Stampeders to their second loss in two years in the title game. Last year, they fell to Ottawa 39-33 in overtime.

On a snow covered field in blizzard conditions, Ray hit DeVier Posey for a Grey Cup-record 100-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the second half.

Toronto won its record-extending 17 championship, and the 38-year-old Ray became the first starting quarterback to win four Grey Cup titles.