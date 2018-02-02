Twitter reaction to the 2018 State of the Ravens

Word that Eric DeCosta will be taking over for Ozzie Newsome in 2019 — a national story — predictably generated lots of discussion on its own merits, but it also helped frame concerns fans had expressed before the announcement, such as the Ravens’ performance in recent drafts and the future at quarterback.

Despite the major news out of the front office, and an admission from owner Steve Bisciotti that he considered firing coach John Harbaugh, some were unsatisfied with the substance of the address, which was held later than in previous years.