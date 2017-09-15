Varsity roundup (Sept. 15): No. 1 St. Frances coasts to football triumph

Top-ranked St. Frances scored 20 points in the second half and shut out host Don Bosco (N.J.), 27-0, in football Friday night.

The Panthers improved to 3-0 and the Ironmen fell to 1-2 and their losses to out-of-state teams went up to six games.

Tyree Henry threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Randy Fields with less than a minute to go in the first quarter and St. Frances took a 7-0 lead. The Panthers added a rushing touchdown with two minutes left in the third quarter before Marvonte Jefferson scored a 32-yard run with less than a minute to go in the third quarter. The Panthers added a 16-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter, but missed the point-after-attempt.

Good Counsel 37, No. 2 Archbishop Spalding 21: The visiting Falcons (2-1) went on a 21-0 run in the fourth quarter to win a come-from-behind victory over the Cavaliers (1-1).

DeMatha 17, No. 3 McDonogh 14: The host Stags (3-1) made a field goal in the fourth quarter to beat the Eagles (2-1).

McDonogh fell behind 7-0 before scoring twice. DeMatha tied the score with two minutes left in the third quarter. The Stags are No. 15 in USA Today's Top 25 poll and the four-time defending Washington Catholic Athletic Conference champions.

No. 4 Broadneck 49, Severna Park 7: For the first time since 2009, neighborhood rivals met under the lights on a Friday night.

Shane Davis went 18-for-22 for 275 yards and four touchdowns in the first half as the host Bruins (3-0) never eased up in a victory over the Falcons.

Mount Carmel 22, Concordia Prep 20, OT: Jake Brach completed a 5-yard touchdown pass to Myles Thornes and a two-point conversion pass to Jamere Bush to lift the host Cougars (2-0) over the Saints (1-2).

Reservoir 42, Hammond 6: The host Gators (1-1) got almost all of their offensive production on the ground and beat the Bears (0-3). Running back RiKye Torres shouldered much of the load, rushing for over 100 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Joe Miller and wide receiver Justin Green also ran it in for scores.

Boys soccer

No. 1 Archbishop Curley 5, No. 9 Loyola Blakefield 0: Nick Richardson and Ben Stitz each scored twice to lead the host Friars (6-0, 4-0 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference) past the Dons (2-2-1, 1-2).

No. 5 Mount Saint Joseph 1, Gilman 0: Tolu Iluyomade scored the game-winner with 24 minutes left in the first half to lift the host Gaels (5-2, 4-1 MIAA A Conference) over the Greyhounds (2-4, 1-3).

No. 13 Eastern Tech 3, Rising Sun 0: Drew Holt made a save in his third shutout of the week as the host Mavericks (5-1) beat the Tigers (1-3).

Field hockey

No. 14 Garrison Forest 4, No. 1 Archbishop Spalding 3, OT: Leigh Jones scored her second goal and the game-winner three minutes into overtime as the visiting Grizzlies (4-2, 2-1 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference) upset the Cavaliers (3-1, 1-1).

Garrison went on a 2-0 run in the second half to take a 3-2 lead before Olivia Piccirilli scored the game-tying goal for Spalding to force overtime.

"It was a great game, very high scoring," said Spalding coach Leslie Brady. "Typically, these type of games aren't high scoring."

Maryvale 5, Towson 0: Emma Radebaugh and Ally Furnari had two goals each to lead the Lions (3-3) past the Generals (2-4).