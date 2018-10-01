Sports Ravens

What did Ben Roethlisberger write to rival Terrell Suggs when they exchanged jerseys?

After 14 seasons facing off in one of football’s biggest rivalries, Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs and Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger have a long history on the field.

And Sunday night, after the Ravens defeated the Steelers, 26-14, in Pittsburgh for the first time since 2015, the two showed how much they respect each other by exchanging jerseys and posing for photos in the locker room.

Suggs posted a photo of his signed Roethlisberger jersey with the message, “Even Rivals Can Show Respect!”

Roethlisberger signed his jersey, “Sizzle — It’s an honor to compete against you! First ballot HOF.”

We’ll see if the two are as friendly when the Steelers (1-2-1, tied for last place in the AFC North) come to Baltimore (3-1, tied for first) on Nov. 4.

