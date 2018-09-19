Harbaugh expected to make final decision on Stanley's status

Ravens starting left offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley said head coach John Harbaugh would make the final decision whether he would start Sunday against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium.

Stanley, in his third season, had to leave late in the fourth quarter of the Ravens’ 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last Thursday. His injury is thought to be in his right arm. Stanley, the team’s top pick out of Notre Dame in the 2016 draft, would say only it was an upper extremity injury.

“We’ll have to wait and see, it is Coach Harbaugh’s decision,” Stanley said before practice Wednesday.

When asked what the percentage likelihood was that he would play Sunday, Stanley replied with smile: “I was never a big numbers guy. I can’t give you a number right now, just playing it by ear.”

When Stanley went down Thursday night, the Ravens moved James Hurst from right tackle to left and inserted rookie Orlando Brown Jr. to replace Hurst.

Stanley is generally regarded as the second best offensive lineman on the team after Pro Bowl right guard Marshal Yanda. On Sunday the Ravens face Denver weak side linebacker Von Miller, who leads the NFL in sacks with four after two games.

The Broncos launch Miller from various points along the defensive line. Stanley is the only tackle the Ravens have who could possibly match Miller’s outside speed. With or without Stanley, the Ravens will know where Miller is lined up before every play.

