Staff picks for Sunday's Ravens-Titans game in Tennessee

The Baltimore Sun's Ravens beat crew predicts who will win Sunday’s 4:25 p.m. game against the Titans in Tennessee.

Jen Badie

Titans 17, Ravens 16

The key might be how much the Ravens revive their rushing offense. After their lackluster offensive performance in Cleveland, they are facing their former defensive coordinator, Dean Pees, whose Titans have the No. 7 defense (333.2 yards per game allowed). However, that’s thanks to their pass defense (No. 3); their rushing defense is near the bottom of the league at No. 26. The Titans offense has struggled some (17.4 points per game), but I’ll give the advantage to Pees and the home team.

Edward Lee

Ravens 20, Titans 14

Both teams are trying to rebound from dreadful losses against opponents they should have beaten. And they both lost to rookie quarterbacks. But I think Tennessee’s setback to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills offense is more alarming than the Ravens’ to Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns.

Mike Preston

Ravens 20, Titans 17

This is a character game for the Ravens. They need to show that last week's loss to the Browns was an abberation from what has been going on in 2018. As far as statistics, the Ravens should win because they are more balanced. The Ravens also are getting a break because the Titans will be without tight end Delanie Walker (lower leg injury), who has always made big plays over the middle against the Ravens. The Ravens should be able to run on the Titans’ weak run defense if they remain committed.

Peter Schmuck

Ravens 23, Titans 16

Don't know what happened last week, but it better not happen again. If the Ravens win this game and take two of their three consecutive road games, all is still well. If they look anything like the team that stumbled out of Cleveland, then who knows?

Jonas Shaffer

Ravens 17, Titans 10

The Ravens have been a mixed bag on the road this season, but on paper, they have the better defense — and the better offense, which isn't saying much. The Titans haven't scored more than 20 points in regulation this season, and they'll probably need to against a Ravens offense familiar with Dean Pees' scheme.

Childs Walker

Ravens 27, Titans 16

The Ravens will be an angry, focused team coming off their sloppy performance in Cleveland, and they know how important this game is to the overall shape of their season. Tennessee has a sturdy defense under the direction of Dean Pees, but their struggling offense won’t produce enough to keep up with the better-rounded Ravens.